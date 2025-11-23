Nigeria reaffirms commitment to social protection amid West Africa’s coverage challenges

President Bola Tinubu

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — The Federal Government has reiterated its commitment to strengthening social protection as a key pillar of national development, emphasizing its role in fostering inclusive growth, economic stability, and human development.

The pledge was made at a workshop organized by the Organization of Trade Unions of West Africa (OTTUWA) in collaboration with the Danish Trade Union Development Agency (DTUDA) in Abuja, focusing on financing social protection and promoting a just transition in West Africa.

Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Muhammad Dingyadi, highlighted that strong social protection systems are essential to protecting livelihoods, promoting productivity, and safeguarding vulnerable populations. He noted that Nigeria’s ongoing transition toward greener, sustainable economies presents both opportunities and challenges, necessitating careful planning to ensure fairness, equity, and resilience.

“For Nigeria, this transition offers opportunities for innovation, new jobs, and cleaner energy. However, it also comes with challenges that require proactive planning to ensure fairness, equity, and economic resilience,” Dr. Dingyadi said.

The Minister outlined the government’s ongoing initiatives, including expanding social assistance programs such as cash transfers and livelihood support, strengthening contributory social insurance schemes for formal and informal workers, enhancing labor market policies, and integrating climate-responsive measures into employment and social protection planning.

“Social protection is not a cost—it is an investment in human capital, productivity, and national stability,” he stressed. “A well-financed social protection system is essential for a peaceful, inclusive, and prosperous Nigeria. Likewise, a Just Transition is necessary for safeguarding our nation’s future in a rapidly changing global environment.”

Speaking at the workshop, Acting President of OTTUWA, Comrade Sophie Kourouma, lamented the low coverage of social protection in West Africa, describing it as “one of the lowest in the world,” with the Sahel region particularly vulnerable to poverty, economic shocks, climate change, and insecurity from terrorist activities.

She emphasized that social protection is a fundamental human right and forms the basis for resilient societies. “This rights-based approach underpins the recently launched ECOWAS Social Protection Framework and its Operational Plan,” she noted.

Comrade Kourouma also stressed the importance of a Just Transition, which ensures that climate remediation measures do not disproportionately impact workers. “A just transition is the necessary bridge between our climate ambitions and our social justice imperatives,” she said.

The workshop provided a platform for stakeholders to discuss strategies for sustainable and inclusive social protection, highlighting the urgent need for cooperation between governments, trade unions, and development partners to protect vulnerable populations across West Africa.