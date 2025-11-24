Nigeria has capacity to host world-class aviation event – Keyamo

By Dickson Omobola

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr Festus Keyamo, has said Nigeria has the capacity, infrastructure and commitment to deliver a world-class event like the Airports Council International, ACI, Africa Acrobatics Regional Conference and Exhibition.

He said this as the Secretary General of the ACI Africa, Mr Alli Tounsi, visited to assess the country’s level of preparedness for the event.

Tounsi had visited Keyamo in Abuja alongside executives of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, including the Managing Director, Mrs Olubunmi Kuku; Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Henry Agbebire and Director of Commercials and Business Development, Adebola Agunbiade, as part of preparations for hosting the event.

A statement by Keyamo’s Special Adviser on Media and Communications, Mr Tunde Moshood, said Tounsi, in his remarks, emphasised the importance of Nigeria’s role in African aviation and the strong case for the country to host next year’s regional conference.

According to the statement, he said: “Nigeria must host this next Acrobatics Regional Conference. BAGASSO is already in Nigeria, and it is only right that ACI Africa is here too.”

Moshood, who quoted Keyamo’s response, said he expressed the country’s readiness to host the event.

The statement quoted Keyamo saying: “Nigeria has the capacity, the infrastructure, and the commitment to deliver a world-class conference. You can count on us.”

Meanwhile, Moshood further stated that Kuku outlined initiatives already underway to ensure a successful hosting.

She revealed that although the event is tentatively scheduled for September 2026 in Abuja with the exact date to be announced, Nigeria is taking proactive steps to meet and surpass expectations.

She noted that FAAN has already initiated discussions with a leading five-star hotel currently undergoing extensive renovations.

The statement quoted her: “We are confident that we have ample time for comprehensive planning. The hotel management has assured us that their upgrades will be completed by April next year, and the facility’s standards will match the calibre of this global aviation event.”