Nigeria committed to boosting local production of defence equipment — Matawalle

Matawalle

Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, says the Federal Government is intensifying efforts to strengthen the local production of defence equipment as part of measures to enhance national security and self-reliance.

Matawalle said this on Thursday in Abuja during a news briefing on the African International Defence Exhibition (AFRIDEX) 2026, scheduled to hold from Oct. 26 to 29, 2026, in Lagos.

He said the exhibition, being organised in partnership with the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON) and DMG events, would showcase Nigeria’s expanding defence-industrial capacity and attract global collaboration.

He said boosting indigenous production remained central to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s defence agenda.

Matawalle added that AFRIDEX 2026 would provide a major platform for promoting local manufacturers, encouraging technology transfer and reducing dependence on foreign imports.

According to him, the four-day event will bring together defence manufacturers, policymakers, security experts and innovators from across Africa, Europe and Asia for exhibitions, strategic forums, live demonstrations and high-level engagements covering land, air, maritime and emerging security systems.

Matawalle said the exhibition would also enhance regional cooperation, support research partnerships and position Nigeria as a leading hub for defence innovation on the continent.

He urged the media to give the event wide coverage, saying it would help project Nigeria’s readiness to build a competitive, technology-driven and self-sustaining defence industry.

Matawalle reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring AFRIDEX 2026 becomes a milestone in the nation’s defence-industrial transformation and a symbol of Africa’s determination to strengthen its own security architecture.

In his remarks, the Director-General of DICON, Maj.-Gen. Babatunde Alaya, said the exhibition would provide an important occasion to highlight Nigeria’s defence-industrial potential and to promote collaboration with international partners.

According to him, it will strengthen engagement, support indigenous capability and contribute to the shared goal of building a safer and more resilient Africa

In his part, the President of DMG Events, Christopher Hudson, said that Nigeria’s leadership and commitment to capability development had place it at the centre of Africa’s defence and security future.

Hedson said the event would connect leaders and decision makers with the ideas, innovation and cooperation required to support modernisation and deliver meaningful progress for Africa’s defence and security community.

According to him, the exhibition will become an important annual meeting point for policymakers, armed forces, manufacturers, technology innovators, research organisations and international delegations.

“The event will offer extensive opportunities for industrial collaboration, procurement engagement, investment and partnership building, supporting the continent’s long-term security and capability development,” he said.

Vanguard News