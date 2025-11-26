Nigeria, Brazil sign MoU to boost local pharmaceutical manufacturing

Professor Muhammad Ali Pate, the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare.

By Sola Ogundipe

Nigeria and Brazil have signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to accelerate local pharmaceutical manufacturing, vaccine production, and broader industrial cooperation. The agreement was signed between the Presidential Initiative for Unlocking the Healthcare Value Chain (PVAC), EMS Brazil, and Oaks Medical Limited.

The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Dr. Muhammad Pate, who presided over the ceremony, said it was a direct outcome of high-level discussions between President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva of Brazil.

Speaking at the ceremony, Pate reaffirmed the government’s determination to reposition Nigeria’s health industry for self-reliance and global competitiveness.

“This strategic collaboration stems from the high-level engagements between President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva during President Tinubu’s recent official visit to Brazil, where both leaders committed to expanding cooperation in pharmaceutical development, vaccine production, and broader industrial growth.

“Today’s MoU is a concrete expression of our commitment to strengthening local manufacturing of vaccines and essential medicines. It transforms presidential-level commitments into operational partnerships that advance our health security and accelerate industrial development under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

“Through the Nigeria Health Sector Renewal Investment Initiative (NHSRII), we are systematically unlocking the healthcare value chain, reducing import dependence, expanding technology transfer, and positioning Nigeria as a regional manufacturing powerhouse.”

Also speaking the Permanent Secretary, FMOH, Daju Kachollom emphasised the significance of the partnership and the Ministry’s commitment to driving impactful reforms:

“Today marks another important step in Nigeria’s journey toward building a resilient and competitive health industry. This partnership reflects our collective determination to strengthen local manufacturing, expand access to essential health commodities, and ensure that government-led reforms translate into real opportunities for our people.

“We welcome our partners from Brazil and the private sector, and we look forward to a productive collaboration that will unlock new possibilities across the healthcare value chain.”

On his part, Dr Abdul Mukhtar, the National Coordinator of PVAC, highlighted the initiative’s role in addressing systemic challenges: “PVAC was established to unlock bottlenecks in Nigeria’s healthcare value chain. This partnership is a major step toward achieving sustainable, local vaccine and pharmaceutical production that meets national and regional needs.”

Representing the Brazilian partner, Mr. Ricardo Marques of EMS Brazil expressed confidence in the joint effort, stating: “Brazil is proud to work alongside Nigeria on this transformative initiative. Our collaboration will strengthen industrial linkages, deepen technical cooperation, and support Nigeria’s long-term goal of pharmaceutical independence.”

Dr. Ayotunde Oyedeji of Oaks Medical Limited, stated: “This MoU aligns with Nigeria’s ambition to build a stronger, more resilient pharmaceutical manufacturing base. We are pleased to be part of this effort to deliver sustainable access to high-quality medical products.”