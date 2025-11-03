NGX Group declares N1.00 interim dividend, sustains shareholder value creation

By Peter Egwuatu

Nigerian Exchange Group Plc (NGX Group or the Group) has announced the declaration of an interim dividend of N1.00 per ordinary share of 50 kobo each, following the approval of its unaudited financial statements for the third quarter ended 30 September 2025, at the meeting of its Board of Directors.

According to a statement from the NGX, the interim dividend will be paid to shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members as at the close of business on Friday, 7 November 2025, while payment will be remitted electronically to qualified shareholders on Tuesday, 18 November 2025.

This declaration marks another milestone in NGX Group’s history of consistent dividend payments, underscoring the Board’s confidence in the Group’s resilience, profitability, and value-creation strategy.

Commenting on the announcement, the Chairman, NGX Group, Alhaji (Dr.) Umaru Kwairanga, stated: “The declaration of this interim dividend reaffirms the Board’s confidence in NGX Group’s solid fundamentals and long-term growth outlook. We have maintained a consistent dividend track record that reflects our unwavering commitment to shareholder value. This payment recognises our investors’ trust and remains focused on reciprocating that trust through consistent value addition to its shareholders. Our focus remains on delivering sustainable returns through disciplined execution and strategic growth.” Owoturo tasks Registrars on innovation, efficiency to strengthen capital market.

The outgoing President and Chairman of Council of the Institute of Capital Market Registrars (ICMR), Oluseyi Owoturo, has urged registrars to embrace innovation and efficiency in service delivery to strengthen trust and deepen participation in Nigeria’s capital market.

Speaking at the 14th Annual Conference and Presidential Investiture of the Institute in Lagos, Owoturo, also the Chief Executive Officer of Coronation Registrar Limited, said the forum was designed to explore how registrars can transform their operations through technology and forward-thinking strategies to meet the demands of the future.

He said the conference theme, “Unlocking Global Value: The Evolving Role of Capital Market Registrars in Trust, Efficiency and Innovation,” reflected the need for registrars to evolve from traditional record-keepers to strategic partners shaping the future of the capital market.

According to him, the role of registrars now extends to fostering transparency, enhancing investor engagement, and supporting the growth of a resilient and sustainable market.

He added that the Institute remains committed to building trust, advancing efficiency through digital innovations, and ensuring compliance with ethical and regulatory standards.

The event also featured the investiture of Mrs. Catherine Nwosu as the 4th President and Chairman of Council of ICMR, alongside the induction of new fellows and associates.

In his remarks, the Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, NGX Group, Temi Popoola, noted: “Our commitment to shareholders is at the heart of every strategic decision we make. This dividend reflects the Group’s strong financial discipline, consistent profitability, and prudent capital allocation. As we advance our growth agenda, we will continue to unlock opportunities across our ecosystem, creating measurable value for our investors and reinforcing NGX Group’s position as a trusted driver of capital market prosperity in Africa.”

NGX Group will continue to demonstrate its commitment to transparent governance, financial discipline, and sustainable value creation.