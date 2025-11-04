NEFGAD urges Tinubu to address plight of Nigerian foreign mission staff, immigration attachés

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The Network for Good Governance and Development (NEFGAD), a civic organization, has written to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu seeking urgent intervention in the challenges facing Nigeria’s foreign missions and immigration attachés deployed across the world.

In a letter signed by its Acting Head of Office, Barrister Unekwu Blessing Ojo, and dated Tuesday, November 4, NEFGAD expressed deep concern over the deteriorating conditions of staff in Nigerian embassies and consulates abroad. The group warned that the situation carries serious implications for Nigeria’s diplomatic image, service delivery, and international relations.

According to the organization, the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) had, more than two years ago, appointed immigration attachés to serve in missions across different continents to handle key migration-related duties, including visa processing, passport interventions, data verification, and immigration intelligence.

However, NEFGAD lamented that many of the appointed officers have yet to be deployed, leaving several missions severely understaffed.

“In some countries, only one officer is left to manage the immigration responsibilities of an entire nation—from visa and passport requests to multiple inquiries from Nigerians and foreign nationals,” the letter stated.

“This situation is not only inefficient but also undiplomatic and inconsistent with international best practices,” it added.

The group pointed to leading nations such as the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, France, and Canada, which maintain well-staffed immigration and consular services within their embassies. These missions employ specialized officers to ensure seamless visa processing, residency inquiries, and immigration-related coordination.

NEFGAD argued that Nigeria’s failure to replicate such robust structures places the country at a diplomatic disadvantage, weakens consular services, and undermines the welfare of Nigerians abroad.

The organization also expressed alarm over reports that many diplomatic attachés and mission staff have gone months without receiving salaries and allowances, describing the situation as unacceptable and damaging to Nigeria’s global reputation.

“This neglect not only affects their morale and productivity but also tarnishes Nigeria’s image before host countries,” Ojo said, stressing that “a demoralized or financially distressed attaché cannot effectively represent the interests of any nation.”

NEFGAD urged President Tinubu to urgently ensure the deployment of designated immigration officers, prompt payment of mission staff entitlements, and a comprehensive review of Nigeria’s foreign service operations to bring them in line with global standards.

The group added that restoring efficiency and dignity to Nigeria’s missions abroad would signal the administration’s commitment to strengthening diplomatic relations and protecting national interests worldwide.