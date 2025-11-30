Ndume praises army for rescuing abducted girls in Borno

Senator Ali Ndume



By John Alechenu

Former Senate Leader and Senator representing Borno South, Ali Ndume, has commended the Nigerian Army for rescuing the 12 teenage girls recently abducted by Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists in Borno State.

The girls, aged 15-20, were kidnapped while harvesting crops on their family farmlands in Mussa District, Askira/Uba Local Government Area, and were freed on Saturday following a swift, intelligence-led operation by troops of Operation HADIN KAI.

In a statement on Sunday, Ndume praised the military’s gallantry and swift response, applauding the resilience and patriotism of officers and men in Borno who continue to push through tough circumstances.

Ndume applauded the gallantry and sense of patriotism of the men and women in uniform who were risking their lives daily to secure the nation and its citizens, especially in the North East.



He said, “Over the weekend, men of the Nigerian Army in theatre operation in Borno state achieved another landmark military exercise with the successful rescue operation of all the 12 abducted teenagers who had been in captivity.

“That successful operation was another significant statement on professionalism and selflessness.

“I will continue to appeal to the sense of patriotism of men of the Nigerian Army to remain determined to destroy evil forces, driven by vain glorification to cow the rest of us.”

The federal lawmaker restated his call on the Federal Government to give priority to adequate funding of the military, as well as a review of their remunerations, to boost their morale for ongoing operations and future engagements.

Vanguard News