NDLEA uncovers drug lab, seizes bathtub consignments

By Kingsley Omonobi

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), has uncovered a clandestine laboratory producing Colorado, a synthetic strain of cannabis, in a residential building at Ajao Estate, Isolo, Lagos.

During the raid, operatives recovered freshly cooked “Colos,” precursor chemicals, and arrested the 30-year-old lab owner, Stephen Kelechi Imoh. NDLEA spokesperson Femi Babafemi said the discovery followed months of surveillance after earlier interceptions of the substance in Lagos.

Recovered items included 16.2kg of freshly cooked Colos, 91 litres of Dibromobutane, and other chemicals. The agency said the operation confirmed that production of the psychoactive drug, previously imported, had now become local.

In a separate raid in Mushin, Lagos, a 28-year-old drug dealer, Afeez Salisu (alias Malu), was arrested with 16.4kg of “Ghana Loud” and bottles of Colorado.

Also arrested was a music artist, Godspower George Osahenrumwen (aka Steady Boy), who attempted to collect a consignment of “Loud” concealed in bathtubs imported from the United States. The 20-year-old suspect was arrested in Lekki after NDLEA intercepted the 77.2kg shipment at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport. His manager, Zion Osazee Omigie (alias Zee Money), is currently on the run.

Nationwide, NDLEA operations led to multiple seizures — including over 532,000 pills of tramadol, 1,779kg of skunk in Ogun, and 2,829kg in Ondo. Arrests were also made in Kaduna, Edo, Kwara, Bauchi, and Taraba States.

NDLEA Chairman, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd), commended officers for their professionalism and vowed that the agency would “continue to dismantle every drug syndicate and ensure all proceeds of criminal trade are forfeited to the Federal Government.”