NDLEA seizes over 14,440kg of Skunk across six states, nabs wanted drug baron

…Recovers Drugs and Forex Cash in Lagos

By Kingsley Omonobi

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have foiled attempts by a drug syndicate operating in Orita-Apeje, Araromi-Okeodo forest reserve, Ife South LGA, Osun State, to distribute large quantities of processed skunk—a strain of cannabis—across the country. A total of 11,135 kilograms were seized on Tuesday, 11th November 2025, following days of surveillance in the forest.

Spokesman Femi Babafemi stated, “Two trucks used to transport the illicit consignments—a Volvo truck marked WWR 29 XA and a Mercedes truck with registration number AWK 713 YZ—were seized, and seven suspects arrested. Those in custody include Lucky Abiodun, Julius Amos, Victor Ngbikili, Sunday Oduegwu, Ibrahim Akanni, Eze Godstime, and Fred Ifeanyichukwu.”

Further seizures across the country include:

Edo State: 1,902.1kg recovered; 184.1kg seized along a bush path at Oza/Igbanke road, Orhionmwon LGA, on Thursday, 13th November.

Ovia North East LGA, Edo: 672kg evacuated from Utese forest on Friday, 14th November; 494kg recovered from a Mercedes Benz (DE311BEN) with suspect Felix Edah, 45, arrested the same day; 552kg seized from another Mercedes Benz (JJJ 56 JW) with suspect Lucky Abagha, 51.

Ogun State: Four suspects—Micheal Okoh, Offor Agada, Raphael Nkemjika, and Nwabueze Franklin—arrested with 68kg skunk and 3.15kg methamphetamine along Ijebu-Ode expressway.

Taraba State: Danjuma Tukura, 50, nabbed with 172kg skunk at Sunkani, Ardo Kola LGA; Wisdom Titus, 24, with 84kg at Takum.

Adamawa State: 396,000 tramadol capsules recovered from suspect Ahmed Isyaku Nda, 50, at Aliyu Mustapha International Airport, Yola; 785kg skunk evacuated from a warehouse in Asob Maraba Karu, Nasarawa State, belonging to a drug dealer at large.

Lagos State: Jamiu Kunle Kardoso and Oriyomi Waliu arrested with 130 pouches of Canadian Loud (65.15kg) in Surulere; Taofeek Moraina nabbed with 282 blocks of Ghana Loud (141kg) at Otto, Oyingbo.

Kwara State: Truck T-0262KT intercepted along Ilorin–Jebba expressway with 197 blocks of skunk (78.565kg) and 155 cartons of rubber solution; driver Umar Yakubu arrested. Another bus (KJA-657CY) intercepted at Eiyenkonrin, Ilorin, with 20 blocks of skunk in a 50-litre jerry can; driver Ibrahim Bello arrested.

In a major breakthrough, NDLEA’s Special Operations Unit arrested wanted drug baron Frank Chijioke Ibemesi, alias Chisco Bee, who operates under the guise of a businessman and hotelier. The 42-year-old MD/CEO of Franc CJ Ibemesi Nig Ltd was arrested at Daisy Garden Hotel, 66-68 Agbeke Street, Ago Palace Way, Isolo, Lagos, in the early hours of Saturday, 15th November.

At his warehouse at 7 Pius Ezeobi Street, Isolo, 42 jumbo bags and four cartons of Loud, weighing 1,762.8kg, were recovered. Also seized were foreign currencies: $11,600 US dollars, 2,000 British pounds, 2,200 Euros, and 50 Canadian dollars.

Meanwhile, NDLEA commands across the country continued their War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) sensitization activities in schools, worship centers, workplaces, and communities, including:

Government Day Secondary School, Birnin Ruwa, Zamfara

Holy Ghost Secondary School, Abakaliki, Ebonyi

Government Science Technical School, Ringim, Jigawa

City Girls Secondary School, Enugu

Randle Junior Secondary School, Surulere, Lagos

Anglican Girls Grammar School, Obalende, Ijebu Ode, Ogun State

Chairman/CEO of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (rtd), commended operatives across Osun, Lagos, Edo, Ogun, Taraba, Adamawa, Nasarawa, and Kwara for their efforts and encouraged continued balanced approaches to drug control nationwide.