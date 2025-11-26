NDLEA busts illicit drug warehouse, recovers over N6.7bn opioids in Lagos

By Kingsley Omonobi

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, have dismantled an opioids cartel in an intelligence-led operation during which an alleged baron, Onyekachi Nwanagu and five members of his gang were arrested with illicit substances worth over N6.7 billion recovered from their secret warehouse in a residential estate in Lagos.

NDLEA in a statement, yesterday said: “The arrest followed credible intelligence that the drug trafficking organisation (DTO) was about distributing over 7.2 million pills of tramadol 225mg and 526,200 bottles (52.6 million mls) of codeine syrup warehoused in a residential compound located at 23, Sunny Billa East Street, Bucknor, Isheri area of Isolo, Lagos State, ahead of the Christmas festive season.

“Officers of a Special Operations Unit of NDLEA led a well coordinated operation between November 19 and 20, 2025, to round up members of the syndicate and dismantle their criminal network.

“Two members of the DTO, Egbo Udalor and Chukwe Emmanuel were trailed and arrested at Apple Junction, Festac area of Lagos, November 19, while conveying 300 cartons of opioids in a truck.

“A follow up operation to the syndicate’s warehouse at Sunny Billa East Street, Bucknor the following day, November 20, led to the arrest of Onyekachi Nwanagu and other members of his syndicate including Nwoye Ali, Nnacho Ogochukwu and Oraghalia Philip. “In all, a total of 7,272,000 pills of tramadol 225mg worth N3.96billion and 53 million mills of codeine syrup valued at over N2.762billion bringing the combined value of the seized drugs to N6.722billion, only in street value were recovered and moved out of the estate in eleven trucks to NDLEA’s central exhibit complex in Lagos.”

While commending the Commander and operatives of the Special Operations Unit as well as those of Strike Force Unit involved in the dismantling of the syndicate, Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, CEO of NDLEA, Brig Gen Mohamed Marwa (retd) praised the officers’ professionalism and dedication, describing the breakthrough as a major blow to the cartels preying on Nigeria’s youth.“This is not just an arrest, it is a clear and unambiguous statement.

The seizure of this colossal volume of illicit drugs, which could have fueled addiction, crime, and insecurity across our nation, represents a victory for the Nigerian people and a confirmation of our unwavering commitment to the mandate given to us by President Bola Tinubu,” Marwa stated.

He emphasized that the agency’s focus remains squarely on the kingpins and financiers of the illicit drug trade.

“The days when drug barons thought they were untouchable are over,” he added.