NCDMB and Solidare Ltd conclude renewable energy integration training in Edo State

The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), in collaboration with Solidare Ltd, has successfully concluded a training programme on renewable energy integration for oil and gas installations in Edo State. The initiative was designed to equip participants with the technical skills and knowledge required to advance local content development in Nigeria’s oil and gas industry.

Participants Express Gratitude

Participants expressed deep appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for supporting the programme. They also commended the leadership of NCDMB, led by Executive Secretary Engr. Felix Ogbe, for continuously empowering Nigerian youths through targeted capacity-building interventions.

Strengthening Local Capacity

The training forms part of the Board’s broader efforts to develop local capacity and promote sustainable growth in the oil and gas sector. NCDMB has remained committed to implementing the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development (NOGICD) Act, which mandates the promotion of indigenous participation in the industry.

Integrating Renewable Energy Solutions

The programme focused on building competencies required to integrate renewable energy solutions into oil and gas operations. This aligns with global energy-transition efforts geared toward cleaner, more sustainable energy systems and reduced carbon emissions.

NCDMB’s Continued Commitment

NCDMB’s dedication to human capital development and local content promotion is reflected in its numerous initiatives, including the Oil and Gas Field Readiness Training Programme, which targets training 10,000 Nigerians in high-demand technical skills.

The successful completion of the renewable energy integration training further underscores the Board’s drive to promote sustainable development while empowering young Nigerians to contribute meaningfully to the nation’s energy future.