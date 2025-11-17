NCAA seeks details of VeryDarkman, Mr Jollof altercation

VeryDarkMan

By Dickson Omobola

Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA, has demanded full details of the inflight altercation involving social media influencers, Martins Otse, better known as VeryDarkman, and Freedom Atsepoyi, known as Mr Jollof, onboard United Nigeria Airlines’ Flight UN0523 at Asaba International Airport, Delta State.

Spokesperson for the NCAA, Mr Michael Achimugu, in a post shared on X, formerly Twitter, said although the airline had not forwarded an incident report, it has tasked its officials to find and report the actions taken by aviation security, pilot and other personnel during and after the incident.

Achimugu reacted to a post on X which stated: “Again, VDM and Jollof have enjoyed the privilege of an ineffective system. Under UK laws, you would get five years imprisonment and land on a no-fly list.”

His words: “First, aviation security must deboard and arrest both passengers and take them to the investigation room. After questioning, a decision is made to prosecute them. Prosecution is not instant. What could happen faster is the airlines placing the unruly passengers on a no-fly list, and even that would happen after management meetings, debates, and action.

“This event in Asaba just happened. I was boarding a flight out of Nigeria when the report from an X user got to me. As soon as I landed at the transit airport, I made calls. I have been informed that both passengers were deplaned (this is good) and taken to the interrogation room.

“I have asked why the airline has not forwarded an incident report and I am told that they are presently in a management meeting. This is normal, too. Even abroad.

“What I can assure you is this: the NCAA will do its part. Our officers in Asaba have been tasked to find and report the exact actions taken by aviation security, pilot, and other personnel. This may go beyond just the two passengers. How long did it take for security to arrive? How long did the incident last before the pilot called for security, if he did.

“If the passengers were arrested, are they still in detention? If they were released, why? When all of these are decided, appropriate ramifications would be dished by relevant agencies.

“I must note that the NCAA does not have prosecutorial powers. The authority, as with previous cases, would surely advise the airline to blacklist the passengers and write the Attorney General of the Federation, AGF, and the Inspector General of Police, IGP, to prosecute the unruly passengers.”