Navy vows commitment to protect Nigeria energy interest

The Nigerian Navy has vowed to safeguard the nation’s energy interests through enhanced inter-agency collaboration.

The new Flag Officer Commanding (FOC) Eastern Naval Command (ENC), Rear Admiral Chiedozie Okehie, made the remark during his official assumption of duty in Calabar on Tuesday.

Okehie said that the mission of the present Chief of Naval Staff was to develop and deploy a highly motivated and professional naval force capable of safeguarding Nigeria’s maritime interests.

The FOC said his mission would be based on philosophy that would be focused on discipline, merit, accountability, welfare, and operational excellence in steering the affairs of the Eastern Naval Command.

According to him, it is pertinent to note that the CNS has defined a clear mission for the Nigerian Navy, which is to deploy a highly motivated workforce.

He explained that the highly motivated and professional naval force, capable of safeguarding Nigeria’s maritime interests and effective in joint operations in the defense, pass-ability, and internal stability would be targeted for the mission.

“This mission encapsulates the brilliant success of the Navy and provides a unified direction

for all commands.

“Accordingly, the ENC must remain at the forefront of this mandate, translating intents into action through discipline, teamwork, and professionalism.”

Okehie said that the ENC remained a key command in the Nigerian’s maritime and energy interests, from protecting offshore production to combating sea robbery, high sea, crude oil tests, and illegal refinery.

He noted that as such, the command had completed and direct influence on national stability and prosperity.

“Therefore, my leadership approach will be guided by four pillars. Number one, professionalism as the core of my command philosophy.

“Two, the operational readiness, where we are going to improve on our mission’s readiness and improve our intelligence footprint in the conduct of operations.

“Number three will be welfare as a combat multiplier, and of course, number four is synergy and collaboration with other security agencies” he stated.

Okehie commended his immediate predecessor, Rear Admiral Kennedy Ezete, for his accountability and service during his tour of duty in the command.

He said that under Ezete’s watch, the command recorded a great progress in operations and personnel welfare, and was willing to improve mission outcomes and high morale among officers and men.

According to Okehie, he leaves behind a command shown by his commitment, vision, and diligence, a solid foundation which I shall continue to build upon.

Recall that Ezete, who was the 42nd FOC of the Command, attributed his success to the loyalty and dedication of personnel under his watch.

He urged them to accord same cooperation and support to his successor.

Ezete added that loyalty and dedication to duties and responsibilities, especially by security operatives, were needed to move the country forward.”