Natasha calls on senate to probe death of 13-year-old Ochanya Ogbanje

Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan

By Henry Umoru

Abuja — Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan (PDP, Kogi Central) has petitioned the Senate to urgently investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of 13-year-old Ochanya Ogbanje. The petition, submitted on Wednesday during plenary on behalf of Inibehe Effiong Chambers, alleges attempts by some individuals to shield those responsible from accountability.

Ochanya, a student of the Federal Government Girls College, Gboko, died on October 17, 2018, following complications linked to prolonged sexual abuse. The petition calls for the arrest and prosecution of the prime suspect, Victor Ogbuja, and urges the Benue State Government to challenge the acquittal of his father, Andrew Ogbuja.

Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan explained that Ochanya had lived with the Ogbuja family from age five and allegedly endured repeated sexual abuse by both father and son, which led to severe health complications including vesicovaginal fistula (VVF) and fecal-urinary incontinence.

“This petition addresses the refusal to arrest and prosecute Victor and Andrew Ogbuja for the rape and death of 13-year-old Ochanya Ogbanje,” Akpoti-Uduaghan said. “She suffered severe violations for years, yet justice continues to be delayed and denied. This case represents a failure of the system to protect a child.”

The senator further highlighted alleged interference, intimidation of witnesses, and attempts to downplay the crime. She urged the Senate to ensure justice for the family and called for a comprehensive review of how children’s rights cases are handled in Nigeria.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio, noting the absence of ongoing legal proceedings, referred the petition to the Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions, led by Senator Neda Imasuen (APC, Edo South), for review. The committee is expected to investigate the circumstances of Ochanya’s abuse and death, as well as the apparent failures of justice, and may compel the state government to file the long-pending appeal.