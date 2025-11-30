My administration impacting lives positively – Adeleke replies APC

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State

By Shina Abubakar

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has disclosed that his administration has been impacting the lives of Osun residents since its inception three years ago.

The All Progressives Congress, APC, in the State, had disclosed that Governor Adeleke is driving the State into systemic failure, as it runs on two arms following a perpetual strike on the Judiciary, among other shortcomings.

However, Adeleke, in a statement issued by his Spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, on Sunday, reasserted the positive impact of his administration across all sectors of Osun society, adding that Osun and its people have been experiencing impactful governance over the last three years.

He boasted that the various monumental physical infrastructure projects have developed the state beyond opposition’s expectations, saying that prioritising the welfare of the people is a hallmark of his transformative leadership, and that he has reinvigorated hopes and bolstered the state’s economic prospects through good governance.

“In Osun state today, it is beyond argument that Governor Adeleke has delivered for the people. No matter where you look, the effect of good governance is manifestly obvious, and Osun people are acknowledging the remarkable progress that Osun has made under Governor Adeleke,” Mallam Rasheed noted in a statement.

“The reasonable thing for an opposition party, particularly the one that failed grossly when Osun people trusted it with power in the past, is to silently accept the reality, not play on the emotion of the people. Unlike the APC, the Adeleke administration chose to work for the people– paying up accumulated wage debt, ensuring career progression for workers along with financial benefits, fast-tracking bond issuances for pensioners and supporting their health with the first of its kind expansive healthcare coverage, among other improved welfare packages.

“In terms of infrastructure, Osun has never had it this good, as every part of the state is witnessing the presence of government. From bridges to new roads, Governor Adeleke is connecting communities and people through massive road construction projects. Healthcare centres’ infrastructure is up-scaled to meet World Health Organisation (WHO) standards and offer better services to the people.

“Public schools’ infrastructures are renewed and equipped to enhance learning, just as the Adeleke administration procured 31 new tractors with implements, which the APC failed to buy a single one in 12 years, to aid farmers in mechanisation and boost food production.

“I doubt any reasonable mind will take any assessment on governance coming from Mr Sunday Akere seriously, given his past. Mr Akere shared a history of the past in which the Osun people did everything to get away from. It is not surprising that he’s mistaking the failures that defined the governments he was a part of for a government that has so far been superlative in terms of delivery for the people,” he said.

Vanguard News