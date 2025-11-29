Mpox still actively circulating in Nigeria, experts warn

By Chioma Obinna

Former Minister of Health, Prof Isaac Adewole, has warned that Nigeria must not assume the battle against mpox is over, insisting that the virus is still actively circulating across the country despite improvements in surveillance and case management.

His warning was reinforced by leading public health scientists, including Prof Richard Adegbola, Dr Sebestine Oiwoh, and Victor Erunkunakpor, among others, who agreed that mpox remains a global and national public health challenge requiring coordinated action.

The experts shared strong concerns based on clinical and community-level experience, cautioning that complacency could allow the virus to become permanently established in Nigeria.

In his submission during a webinar on Mpox, Prof Isaac Adewole emphasised the evolving nature of infectious diseases in Nigeria, drawing parallels with other outbreaks.

“When we have an outbreak, it gets complicated and then settles down. That is frightening,” he said.

Four days ago, he recounted, he had spoken with the Director-General of NCDC, who was managing seven active outbreaks simultaneously. Adewole warned that mpox could soon become “a native of Nigeria” if the country does not act swiftly, as Lassa fever has transitioned from seasonal to year-round transmission.

Speaking, Victor Erunkunakpor echoed the call for urgent action, focusing on practical measures to prevent the virus from becoming endemic.

He warned that mild cases could go unnoticed, allowing the virus to move silently between people.”We need to scale up vaccination, particularly for health workers, and classify those at heightened risk to protect them,” he said.

Erunkunakpor added: “Investment in vaccination, surveillance, and community education is our best defense.”

In his presentation, Prof Richard Adegbola noted that mpox, like other infectious diseases, requires a combination of clinical care, community engagement, and accurate public awareness.

He emphasised the psychological and social dimensions of disease management, noting that stigma often begins with misperceptions at the community level.

“If people don’t understand the disease, the actions that follow perception are where stigma comes in,” Adegbola explained.

He urged continued investment in laboratory capacity and community education to ensure accurate information reaches every corner of the country.

Also speaking, a Dermatologist, Dr Sebastine Oiwoh, stressed the importance of home-based care protocols and the need for hospital escalation when necessary. Patients with non-complicated cases can be safely managed at home, but operational factors, including housing conditions and access to healthcare workers, play a critical role.

Oiwoh also highlighted risks of ocular involvement, noting that lesions affecting the eye require immediate hospital intervention to prevent blindness.

Oiwoh’s experience has also underscored the value of digital health technologies. Tele-dermatology and digital reporting systems have allowed him to monitor outbreaks, guide sampling for laboratory testing, and support genomic sequencing.

He called for expanded community engagement and public health education to counter misinformation and stigma, noting that survivors can play a key role in promoting awareness and confidence in vaccination.