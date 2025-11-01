Mary Aghedo empowers creatives with debut book ‘Sketch to Six+ Figures’

Renowned creative entrepreneur and event designer Mary Aghedo announces the release of her debut book Sketch to Six+ Figures, a bold, insightful and practical guide for creatives ready to turn raw talent into a thriving business.

With over 15 years of experience building one of Nigeria’s most sought-after event design brands, Mary Aghedo brings a refreshing honesty to the realities of creative entrepreneurship. Her book begins with a truth many avoid: Talent opens doors but only strategy, consistency and smart decision-making keep them open.

In Sketch to Six+ Figures, Mary takes readers behind the scenes of her journey from being an unknown beginner to leading Dezua Events Limited and Swanbees Limited, two successful brands known for luxury, precision and innovation. Blending candid storytelling with tested business frameworks, she shares practical lessons on:

•Positioning yourself for high-value opportunities

•Pricing your worth and building confidence in your craft

•Managing energy and boundaries in a demanding industry

•Scaling sustainably without losing creativity or joy

Far from being another “how-to” business book, Sketch to Six+ Figures is a personal and empowering roadmap. It reminds every creative that they can build a profitable and fulfilling career when they pair their gifts with structure, clarity and purpose.

“Many gifted people never see the results they deserve because they rely on talent alone. This book is my love letter to every creative who’s ready to rise above struggle, think like a CEO and create a business that truly works for them,” says Aghedo.

Beyond her role as a designer, Mary Aghedo is also an educator and mentor. Through her training programmes and mentorship initiatives, she helps aspiring event professionals understand not just how to design but how to build brands that last.

With Sketch to Six+ Figures, she continues that mission, offering a powerful blend of inspiration and instruction that will resonate with anyone serious about success in the creative space.

About the Author

Mary Aghedo is the founder of Dezua Events Limited and Swanbees Limited, with a career spanning over 15 years in the event and design industry. Known for her signature blend of luxury and technical precision, she has transformed countless spaces and experiences across Nigeria. Her background in Electrical/Electronics Engineering and Engineering Management uniquely informs her creative process, merging artistry with strategic execution. Sketch to Six+ Figures is her debut book, a heartfelt guide for ambitious creatives ready to turn their passion into profit.