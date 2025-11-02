Marriage not a do-or-die affair – Ngozi Nwosu

Ayo Onikoyi

Veteran Nollywood actress Ngozi Nwosu has opened up about surviving domestic violence in her marriage, revealing that she once endured physical abuse even during pregnancy.

Speaking on Real Life Matters With Aunty Ayo, a podcast hosted by her colleague Ayo Adesanya, Nwosu said she does not believe marriage should be treated as a life-or-death commitment.

“I don’t believe marriage is a do-or-die affair,” she said. “There’s this notion I want to correct—people go on social media to post pictures saying, ‘He slapped me, he did this, he did that.’ When you see real beating, correct pummeling, you won’t even remember social media. You’ll forget about it and start struggling for your life.”

The actress explained that she suffered domestic violence during her marriage but chose to remain silent at the time.

“I have not told people until now the kind of domestic violence I went through in marriage. Even when the press came after me, I told them I didn’t want to wash my dirty linen in public. It was well while it lasted, but I don’t want to talk about it,” she said.

Reflecting on her experience, Nwosu mentioned that she once walked away from her wedding ceremony due to abuse but was persuaded to continue.

“He beat me even in pregnancy, and I said this marriage is a no-no for me. My senior sister knelt down and begged me, saying he was sorry and asking what the world would say. I agreed, but once beaten will always be beaten. If you take it once, you must be ready to take it for the rest of your life.”

The actress also expressed concern for women who stay in abusive relationships, referencing the late gospel singer Osinachi Nwachukwu, whose death was linked to domestic violence.

“When this thing is too much, you have to move. It’s your life we are talking about here, not that person’s life,” she added.