Man commits suicide in Kwara over depression

By Demola Akinyemi Ilorin

A 31-year-old man, identified as Abdulateef, in the early hours of yesterday, committed suicide after jumping into a deep well at Bolarinwa Compound, Centre Igboro area of Ilorin, Kwara State capital.

Spokesperson of Kwara State Fire Service, Hassan Akeem, in a statement yesterday, confirmed that his lifeless body was recovered from the deep well several hours after.

The statement read in part: “On Sunday, 23rd November 2025, at 04:33hrs, the Kwara State Fire Service responded to a distress call for a rescue operation at Bolarinwa Compound, Centre Igboro Area, Ilorin.

“Upon arrival, firefighters discovered that a 31-year-old man named Abdullateef had deliberately jumped into a domestic well. Findings revealed that he had reportedly been making repeated attempts since the previous day.

expressing intentions of taking his own life.“Sadly, he made the final attempt while other occupants were asleep, leaving no one available to intervene, resulting in his demise.

“Firefighters conducted a professional recovery operation, and his lifeless body was retrieved from the well and subsequently handed over to the head of the family, Alhaji Bolarinwa.”

The fires service, however, urged the public to remain vigilant and attentive to individuals exhibiting signs of distress or suicidal tendencies, stressing that early intervention and close monitoring can prevent such unforeseen tragedies.