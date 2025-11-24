Makinde presents N891bn budget for 2026

Seyi Makinde

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, on Monday, presented a budget estimate of N891,985,074,480.79 for the 2026 financial year before the State House of Assembly.

Makinde, who tagged the fiscal proposal as the “Budget of Economic Expansion,” said the effort is to build on the 2025 budget.

He said the 2026 budget will boost productivity and expand the state’s economy.

Details later…