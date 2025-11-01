Lizzy Gold sizzles in black bikini on Greece vacation

By Benjamin Njoku

Nollywood actress Lizzy Gold has been turning heads with her stunning vacation photos from Santorini, Greece. In a recent post on Instagram, she shared a sultry photo of herself in a black bikini, posing by a pool with a breathtaking whitewashed rocky background.

The actress captioned the photo, “What my body needs…after Paris is Santorini, Greece,” and fans couldn’t get enough of her effortless vibe and glow. Lizzy Gold’s beach photos have been going viral, showcasing her stunning looks and style.

Her dreamy beach photos have the magic of recreating her beauties. The actress also showed so much vibe while her vacation lasted in the Greek island, known for its stunning sunsets, whitewashed villages built on cliffs, and dramatic caldera.