Leadership tussle: North-East CAN backs Rev. Hayab

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the North East, Bishop Mohammed Naga has said that the entire members of the association in the region and by extension, North Central and North West are fully aligned with the leadership of Reverend, Dr. Joseph Hayab who was constituonally elected as Chairman of the 19 Northern States CAN and the FCT in February 2025.

He cautioned the so-called Elder Sunday Oibe who is parading himself as Secretary alongside Rev. Yakubu Pam as Chairman to desist forthwith.

Bishop Naga who is also the General Secretary of the 19 Northern states CAN and the FCT disclosed this in a statement to newsmen on Saturday in Maiduguri, Borno state capital.

Bishop Naga who is the General Overseer of the Biblical Christian Church (BCC).in Nigeria, said, it has become imperative for him to speak out over the recent media hype sponsored by Oibe that, the recent federal high court ruling did not in any way affirm or legitimise Rev. Joseph Hayab’s claim to the chairmanship of the association.

His words: “On behalf of North East Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), I am the Chairman of North East Can and also the Secretary General of 19 Northern states and FCT CAN which we were duly elected in February 2025.

“The so-called Sunday Oibe who is parading himself as the Secretary has never been elected to such an exalted position, rather, he was asked to finish the tenure of Barrister Danladi who God called to Glory.

Even the office of the Northern CAN that is going on, the election was conducted in 2016, so if you calculated it to 2025, you would know the number of years spent which has automatically shown that their tenure has elapsed since then.

“Therefore, Oibe’s office has expired, and all the Chairmen of Northern CAN gathered in Abuja and resolved constitutionally, conducted an election which hitherto brought into Leadership of Reverend Dr. Joseph Hayab as the current Chairman of Northern CAN, and we in the North East, we don’t recognize Oibe as our leader and they are no longer our leader. They should desist from parading themselves.

“Whether there was a Court Rule or No Court Rule, it is true that there is no constitutional backing for whatsoever to warrant them claim they are our leaders.

“This Northern CAN as far as we are concern is our legacy and heritage. Our forefathers left it for us on behalf of the entire Christedom in Northern Nigeria, and we have to protect it”. Naga stated.

He pointed out that, the whole thing was that, there was an advancement of crushing Christianity, but their forefathers struggled, fought for them and developed a resistant force where each one is expected to face his/her own religion.

Continuing: “This fight like the man Oibe taking people to Court when there was no legal backing is uncalled for. The Court has ruled on the matter, why should he be making noise, let him be assured that there are no people with him, we in the North East are not with him, even in the North Central, the Vice Chairman of Northern CAN, is the Chairman of North West zonal CAN, which is constitutionally constituted, and my humble self as the Chairman of North East. So if you look at it, all the Chairmen of North Central, North West and North East are all in this Northern CAN matter. In fact, the whole matter behind it is that, the acclaimed leadership of Oibe are no longer relevant, they dont carry everybody along, there is no tangible or viable evidence of what they have done for the North”. Naga further explained.

He noted that they have gathered several times as Chairmen of CAN in the Northern part and held fruitful deliberations on how to forge ahead peacefully.

“ let Oibe be assured that his office has expired and he should not arraign himself as a leader again. I am speaking on behalf of Northern CAN Chairmen, that we are together, we are solidified, we are strong, vibrant and we are up to the task.

“ Let me also call on our members across the Northern States to remain calm, focused, prayerful, and to disregard the ongoing media distortions mainly sponsored by Oibe”. He concluded