Lagos Police arrest taxi driver linked to multiple sexual assaults

By Esther Onyegbula

Police in Lagos have arrested a commercial taxi driver alleged to be behind a series of rape, assault and armed robbery attacks against female passengers across the state.

Confirmed the arrest, the spokesperson of Lagos State Police Command, SP Abimbola Adebisi, said the suspect, identified as Adedayo Ben Adegbola, was apprehended by detectives of the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Panti, on October 31, 2025, following reports and viral social media posts from alleged victims.

Explaining further, SP Adebisi said: “The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Olohunnare Jimoh, had ordered a discreet investigation after complaints surfaced online detailing alleged assaults linked to the same driver.

“Following the directive, police operatives subsequently tracked down the suspect and recovered a red Toyota Corolla said to be used in the operations, with registration number JJJ 226 HT.

“The suspect is currently in detention while investigations continue to identify possible accomplices.”

“The painstaking investigation by the Police Joint Investigation Teams resulted in the arrest of this suspect. The operational vehicle being used in committing the offences was recovered,” she added.

She urged other victims to come forward and assist with the investigation, assuring that their identities would be protected.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police reiterated the command’s commitment to ensuring justice for survivors and maintaining public safety. He added that further updates would be provided as investigations progress.

The recovered vehicle has been secured as an exhibit for prosecution.