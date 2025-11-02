Lagos begins second round enumeration for Oworonshoki regeneration compensation

…as residents commend Sanwo-Olu for fulfilling promise

In continuation of its commitment to compensate owners of properties affected by the Oworonshoki regeneration project, the Lagos State Government, through the Lagos State Urban Renewal Agency (LASURA), on Monday, November 3, 2025, commenced the second round of enumeration for qualified residents.

The exercise, which held at the Oloworo Palace in Oworonshoki, Kosofe Local Government Area, was supervised by LASURA’s General Manager, Town Planner (TPL) Oladimeji Animashaun, alongside his team of directors and technical staff. Also in attendance were community leaders, traditional chiefs, representatives of Community Development Associations (CDAs) and Community Development Committees (CDCs), civil society organizations, security agencies, members of the press, and a large turnout of residents eager to be captured.

According to LASURA’s General Manager, the second round of enumeration became necessary to accommodate residents who were not captured during the first phase of the exercise and to ensure that every legitimate claimant is duly compensated in line with Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu’s directive.

“About a week ago, we were here to distribute compensation to those whose houses were demolished for the Oworonshoki urban regeneration project. Some residents who were not captured during the initial enumeration appealed to be given another opportunity.

Today’s exercise is to ensure that nobody is left behind. As you can see, the turnout today is even higher than the previous one, which shows people now believe in the sincerity of government,” Animashaun stated.

He added that initial skepticism among residents had given way to trust, as the first batch of compensation was successfully disbursed last week, prompting many previously doubtful residents to come forward for verification.

“Some people initially thought government was not serious about paying compensation and even considered protesting. But when they saw that their neighbours actually received payment, they realized it was genuine. Now everyone wants to be part of it,” he explained.

TPL Animashaun assured residents that the compensation process would be completed without delay.

“Immediately after we conclude this enumeration, within a few days at most a week we will return to distribute cheques to those verified, just like we did last week,” he assured.

He also appealed to residents to maintain peace and cooperate with government officials to ensure a smooth and transparent process, reiterating that the Sanwo-Olu administration remains committed to fairness and the welfare of all Lagosians affected by development projects.

Meanwhile, there was mild tension in Oworonshoki earlier in the day following reports that the Lagos State Commissioner of Police declared Omoyele Sowore, a political activist, wanted for allegedly attempting to incite unrest in the community. Police authorities warned against any action capable of disrupting public order, emphasizing that the compensation exercise would continue peacefully under adequate security protection.

The Oworonshoki Urban Regeneration Project is part of the Lagos State Government’s broader urban renewal initiative aimed at transforming blighted communities into livable and modern environments while ensuring that affected residents receive fair and timely compensation.