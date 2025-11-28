Kwara North Traditional Rulers, stakeholders task FG, State, LGs to flush out terrorists

Photo of Traditional Rulers in Kwara North in an engagement with stakeholders on the issue of security in the zone and their commitment to produce the next governor in 2027

By Demola Akinyemi Ilorin

Traditional Rulers in Kwara North and other stakeholders have called for sustained and concerted efforts from the federal, State and Local Governments to ensure that terrorists, bandits and other criminal elements are flushed out from their forests.

They also reaffirmed that, in the spirit of fairness, equity, and justice, it is the rightful turn of Kwara North to produce the next Governor of Kwara State in 2027, stressing that the Traditional Leaders remain resolute in actualising this objective.

These among others are contained in the communique issued at the end of Kwara North Traditional Rulers Engagement with Kwara North Stakeholders,held in Patigi,under the leadership of His Royal Highness, Alh. (Dr.) Ibrahim Umar Bologi II, Etsu Patigi and Vice Chairman of the Kwara State Council of Chiefs and Obas.

The Communique which was jointly signed by monarchs in the zone,namely:

HRH Alh. (Dr.) Ibrahim Umar Bologi II, Etsu ,Emir of Patigi:HRH Muhammed Umar Kudu Kawu ,Emir of Lafiagi: HRH Alhaji Muazu Shehu Omar (Kiyaru iV)

Emir of Kaiama:HRH Alhaji Aliyu Abdullahi Kpotwa,Etsu Tsaragi:

HRH Alhaji Abubakar Aliyu Serobeteye,Emir of Okuta: HRH Alhaji (Prof) Halidu Abubakar Emir of Ilesha Baruba:and Oba of Jebba, HRH Oba Abdulkadir Alabi Adebara was made available to journalists on Friday.

The communique reads:

“The Kwara North Traditional Rulers and Stakeholders, under the leadership of His Royal Highness, Alh. (Dr.) Ibrahim Umar Bologi II, Etsu Patigi and Vice Chairman of the Kwara State Council of Chiefs and Obas, convened a crucial engagement session at the Etsu’s Palace, Patigi, to deliberate on the prevailing security situation in the region and the political agenda ahead of the 2027 governorship election.”

It added that,’the engagement, with the theme “Kwara North Unity, Security and Way Forward – Project 2027,” was well attended, and participants held extensive deliberations, adding that at the end of the meeting, the following resolutions were unanimously adopted:

On the Security Situation in Kwara North

The meeting expressed sincere appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for their ongoing efforts and support in addressing national and sub-national security challenges, particularly those affecting Kwara North.

The meeting called for sustained and concerted efforts from the federal, State and Local Governments to ensure that terrorists, bandits and other criminal elements are flushed out from our forests.

The meeting noted with deep concern the rising security challenges across Kwara North, including attacks leading to loss of lives, closure of markets and schools, and disruption of economic activities.

It was resolved that security is a collective responsibility, and communities must provide only accurate and truthful information to security agencies.

The act of harbouring criminals was strongly condemned. Communities were urged to expose informants and collaborators aiding bandit activities.

The meeting recommended the establishment of a unified and well-coordinated security architecture for all five Local Government Areas of Kwara North, to be supervised by the respective LG Chairmen.

Vigilantes and forest guards should be adequately empowered, trained, and equipped with the necessary logistics, considering their superior understanding of the local terrain.

On the Kwara North Governorship Agenda – 2027

The engagement reaffirmed that, in the spirit of fairness, equity, and justice, it is the rightful turn of Kwara North to produce the next Governor of Kwara State in 2027. The Traditional Leaders remain resolute in actualising this objective.

Unity was identified as the strongest tool for achieving this aspiration. Stakeholders were urged to set aside past differences and work together in the collective interest of the region.

It was resolved that alliances must be built with Kwara Central and Kwara South, and that advocacy be extended beyond the state—particularly to Abuja, national party leadership, and other critical political actors.

The priority at this stage is ensuring that political parties zone their governorship ticket to Kwara North, and stakeholders committed to supporting the processes and ultimately the Kwara North candidate who emerges.

Deliberations and consultations are ongoing to ensure that Moro Local Government produces at least one National Assembly member in the 2027 elections.

Community leaders and residents were reminded to prioritise voter registration and collection of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) to strengthen the region’s electoral advantage.