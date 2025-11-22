Kola Dada expands footprints

By Juliet Ebirim

Upwardly mobile businessman Kola Dada, popularly known as KDD, appears set for a new phase in his career after months of working quietly behind the scenes. Just as the year winds down, sources have confirmed that he has secured a notable waste management contract in Ilorin, Kwara State, one of his most significant moves in recent times.

The agreement, sealed through his company, reportedly commenced operations this month. It follows a series of meetings and technical sessions with officials of the Kwara State Ministry of Environment, led by Dr. Abubakar Ayinla.

Dada, who has previously built a strong professional profile in South Africa, is now preparing to bring that experience to bear on the new project. Those close to him say he has been travelling frequently between Lagos and Kwara in recent weeks as implementation gets underway.

Although he has kept details of the deal within a small circle, insiders suggest that this may be only one of several ventures he is developing. More projects are said to be in the pipeline, with Dada choosing to stay discreet until plans are fully formed.

Beyond business, Dada is also known to maintain relationships with influential figures, including South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

For now, all eyes are on his latest Kwara venture as observers wait to see how this new chapter unfolds.