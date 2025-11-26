Kogi LG Polls: APC fixes December 6 for primary election

By Luminous Jannamike

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kogi has fixed Dec. 6 for its primary election ahead of the 2026 local council polls in the state.

Alhaji Abdullahi Bello, APC state Chairman, made the disclosure during a news conference in Lokoja on Wednesday.

Bello, who unveiled the schedule of activities for the forthcoming LG polls, assured aspirants and party supporters of a free, fair, and transparent contest.

He said that the expression of interest form would cost N500,000, while the nomination form would cost N2 million, with women and People With Disabilities (PWDs) paying only for the interest form.

Hello explained that the forms would be on sale at the State Party Secretariat from Nov. 27 to Dec. 1, while Dec. 2 and Dec. 3 had been set aside for the submission of forms.

He further disclosed that the screening and publication of the list of qualified aspirants would hold on Dec. 4, while Dec. 5 had been scheduled for appeals and the release of the final list of aspirants after resolution of disputes.

The chairman reaffirmed the party’s readiness to uphold internal democracy and to provide a level playing field for all contestants, in line with the timetable released by the Kogi Independent Electoral Commission (KOSIEC).

He said APC remained a party built on inclusiveness and unity, urging all aspirants to pursue their ambitions without fear or intimidation.

“Our party is committed to a credible process devoid of rancour. We encourage every aspirant to advance their dreams by strictly following the guidelines provided by the APC and SIEC. No one will be sidelined,

“We appreciate the unwavering loyalty and support of Kogi citizens and APC members to the administration of Gov. Ahmed Ododo.

“Your commitment and dedication are the foundation of our party’s achievements so far, ” he said.

He expressed gratitude on behalf of the governor and the party leadership, pledging sustained delivery of democratic dividends across the state regardless of political affiliation.

The APC chairman appealed for calm, unity, and peaceful conduct throughout the process.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Mamman Nda-Eri, the KOSIEC Chairman, recently announced Oct.17, 2026, for the local council polls in Kogi.

Vanguard News