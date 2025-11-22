King Model bags AGEA Fashion Icon Award

By Juliet Ebirim

Nigerian supermodel and creative entrepreneur King Daniel Isong, popularly known as King Model, has been named the African Global Most Outstanding Fashion Model Icon of the Year 2025 by the African Global Excellence Awards (AGEA).

The recognition highlights his longstanding influence within the continent’s fashion landscape. King Model, founder of Dreams Models Media Entertainment, has built a career marked by creative versatility and a commitment to developing new talent. His agency, established in 2008, trains emerging models and is preparing for the 17th anniversary edition of its annual showcase, ‘Lekki Detty December’.

Speaking after receiving the award, King Model said:

“I am deeply humbled by this recognition. The award is a reminder that passion, hard work, and consistency truly pays. I dedicate this honour to all aspiring models across Africa. Keep believing, because your dreams are valid.”

On his part, the Executive Director of AGEA, Victor Udoh commended King Model’s creative brilliance and impact on the fashion landscape:

“King Model embodies the energy, innovation, and artistic excellence that define Africa’s new generation of fashion icons. His contributions to elevating African fashion on global stages make him a true ambassador of style and inspiration.”

The African Global Excellence Awards continues to recognise remarkable individuals who are shaping Africa’s growth and global image across fashion, media, entertainment, technology and innovation.