Kano government demands Ganduje’s arrest over alleged incitement

Ganduje

By Bashir Bello, KANO

Arising from its 34th State Executive Council meeting, the Kano State government has called for the immediate arrest of the former Kano State governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, over alleged inciting statements and attempting to create an illegal militia group in the state.

The state’s Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Ibrahim Waiya, made the call on behalf of the government while addressing newsmen on the outcome of the 34th State Executive Council meeting.

Waiya said the former governor should be arrested and investigated by the security authorities over his alleged linkage with incidents of insecurity recorded in some parts of the state.

He urged public figures to avoid statements that could incite unrest while assuring citizens of the government’s commitment to maintaining peace, law, and order across the state.

He stated that, “The Council deliberated extensively over the recent inflammatory statements made by a former Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, and the Deputy Senate President, Barau I Jibrin, who alleged that the State is vulnerable to banditry and further announced plans to recruit 12,000 individuals under a proposed religious police outfit named Khairul Nas.

“Council noted that the utterances were inciting, reckless, and capable of undermining the security efforts of the Kano State Government and the President Tinubu-led administration, which demonstrated genuine concern for the plight of its citizens and had continued to work tirelessly to safeguard their lives and properties across the nation. That, less than 48 hours after the statement, suspected bandits infiltrated some border communities in the state, raising concerns that the remarks might have been premeditated or linked to the assault.

“Accordingly, the Council reaffirmed its appreciation of the Federal Government and security agencies for their ongoing support in the fight against the insecurity and therefore called for the immediate investigation and arrest of the former Governor for attempting to create an illegal militia group.

“It urged public figures to avoid statements that could incite unrest and assured citizens of the government’s commitment to maintaining peace, law, and order across the state,” Waiya, however, stated.

Don’t play politics with insecurity; focus on solving Kano’s problems. – Barau

Responding to the allegation by the state government that his statement was capable of undermining the ongoing security efforts in the state, the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau I. Jibrin, urged Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State to refrain from politicising the challenges of insecurity but focus on addressing the numerous problems bedevilling the state under his watch.

Senator Barau, in a statement by his media aide, Ismail Mudashir, stated that the country’s insecurity challenges, including the incursion of part of the state by marauding bandits, needed the collaboration and support of all stakeholders to address these challenges.

He faulted the claims of the state government and challenged them to produce the clip in which he made a statement that tends to aggravate insecurity in the state.

“The attention of the media office of the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau I. Jibrin, has been drawn to false, reckless and malicious claims by the Kano State Government through the State Commissioner of Information, Ibrahim Abdullahi Waiya, that His Excellency, the Deputy President of the Senate, made a statement capable of undermining the security efforts in the state.

“It is unfortunate that the state government has relegated governance to this low by concocting and fabricating lies to tarnish the growing reputation of the Deputy President of the Senate. There was no time when Senator Barau uttered any statement capable of undermining security efforts; instead, he has been at the forefront, collaborating with all stakeholders to address the insecurity challenges in parts of Kano and other areas in the country.

“We challenge them to produce the clip in which the Deputy President of the Senate made any statement that could undermine security efforts.

“The Deputy President of the Senate, who is also the First Deputy Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament, urged the Kano State Governor to wake up from slumber and take charge of the affairs of the state to return Kano to the path of prosperity.

“Until governance was relegated to the background, our beloved state, Kano, used to be a very close second to Lagos in terms of prosperity, but unfortunately, misgovernance has eroded this. We have everything necessary to restore the glorious days of our state, but the governor is not taking steps in that direction.

“To contribute to the enhancement of security in the state, Senator Barau has provided operational vehicles to all police formations in his senatorial district and some parts of the state and has also offered motorcycles to all policemen serving in Kano North Senatorial District,” the statement however reads.