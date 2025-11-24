Kalu links rising insecurity to election season pressure

Orji Uzor Kalu

…Calls for Political Solution on Nnamdi Kanu

By Henry Umoru, Abuja

Chairman of the Senate Committee on the South East Development Commission (SEDC), Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has attributed the recent rise in abductions and insecurity across parts of the country to what he described as pressures that typically emerge during election periods.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, the Senator representing Abia North noted that periods leading up to elections often witness activities meant to create tension and challenge the sitting government.

“What we are seeing is a routine activity that occurs during election periods,” Kalu said. “When elections are near, some individuals try to pressurise the government with all kinds of actions.”

Referencing past trends, he recalled similar tensions during former President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration, stressing that insecurity tends to heighten whenever political seasons approach. He expressed confidence in President Bola Tinubu’s response to the current security situation, noting that the President had cancelled engagements to focus on ongoing rescue efforts for kidnapped victims.

Kalu commended security agencies for intensifying operations, saying: “Our Service Chiefs and security operatives have gone fully into ending this menace. We shall track these criminals down. The essence of government is to protect lives and property, and we are equal to the task.”

When asked whether he believed the current insecurity was politically motivated, Kalu declined to make specific allegations but stated that past patterns suggest political seasons often witness increased tension. He emphasised that the intelligence community is actively engaged and that the government is committed to addressing the challenges.

On the matter of a political resolution for the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu—recently sentenced by a Federal High Court—Kalu expressed optimism. He confirmed that appeals were ongoing and that lawmakers from the region would continue to advocate through lawful and political channels.

“This is where we will interfere politically,” he said. “We will appeal to the Attorney-General. If you are not pleased with a judgment, the proper thing is to go to the Court of Appeal.”

He cautioned against attacking judges over court decisions, emphasising that judicial officers perform their constitutional duties and should be respected.

Addressing broader questions about Nigeria’s prolonged security challenges, Kalu highlighted constitutional constraints and the slow nature of democratic processes.

“Democracy in our country is very slow. It is not autocratic,” he said. “Amending laws requires approval from two-thirds of state Houses of Assembly, and previous attempts did not get the required number.”

He maintained that lawmakers have fulfilled their legislative duties and that improvements in security operations are ongoing.

Kalu also noted that while challenges persist, the situation has improved compared to past years when insurgents controlled multiple territories. According to him, recent attacks are now limited and sporadic, unlike in previous years when large communities were overrun.