Kaduna launches monthly statewide sanitation day

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

KADUNA — The Kaduna State Government has announced that the last Saturday of every month will be observed as Statewide Sanitation Day, as part of a renewed campaign to enhance public health, hygiene, and environmental safety across the state.

According to a statement by the Commissioner for Information, Malam Ahmed Maiyaki, the first exercise will hold on Saturday, November 29, 2025, from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

The Commissioner for Environment, Hon. Abubakar Buba, described the initiative as a significant step toward creating cleaner, safer, and healthier communities. He called on community leaders, local councils, civil society groups, and residents to actively participate and take ownership of their environment.

“A clean environment means a safer, healthier Kaduna State. We urge every resident to come out and take part,” Buba emphasized.

Government monitoring teams will be deployed across the state to ensure effective coordination and compliance, he added.

Malam Ahmed Maiyaki reinforced that the sanitation exercises are a central component of Governor Uba Sani’s strategy to curb flooding, reduce environmental hazards, and safeguard public health.

“This is more than sweeping streets. It is a strategic, preventive action to stop floods, minimize environmental risks, and protect the wellbeing of our people,” Maiyaki said.

The Kaduna State Government urged all residents to cooperate fully, stressing that maintaining a clean environment is a shared responsibility and vital for building a healthier, more resilient state.