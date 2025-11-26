Just in: Tinubu declares nationwide security emergency

Tinubu

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

Amidst the worsening security situation in the country, President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday, declared a security emergency and ordered the army and the police to recruit more personnel.

The President also told the National Assembly to begin the process of reviewing the law so as to allow states willing to establish state Police to do so.

President Tinubu in a statement he personally signed, directed the Department of State Services, DSS, to immediately deploy all the forest guards already trained to flush out the terrorists and bandits lurking in the nation’s forests.

He further stated that the agency has his directive to recruit more men to man the forests, warning that there will be no more hiding places for agents of evil.

Tinubu said: “Today, in view of the emerging security situation, I have decided to declare a nationwide security emergency and order additional recruitment into the Armed Forces.

“By this declaration, the police and the army are authorised to recruit more personnel. The police will recruit an additional 20,000 officers, bringing the total to 50,000.

“Although I had previously approved the nationwide upgrade of police training facilities, the police authorities are, by this statement, authorised to use various National Youth Service Corps camps as training depots.”

He directed that police officers withdrawn from Very Important Personalities, VIPs, guard duties should undergo crash training to debrief them and deliver more efficient police services when deployed to security-challenged areas of the country.

He said: “The DSS also has my authority to immediately deploy all the forest guards already trained to flush out the terrorists and bandits lurking in our forests. The agency also has my directive to recruit more men to man the forests. There will be no more hiding places for agents of evil.

“My fellow Nigerians, this is a national emergency, and we are responding by deploying more boots on the ground, especially in security-challenged areas. The times require all hands on deck. As Nigerians, we should all get involved in securing our nation.”

President Tinubu commended security agencies for working together to secure the release of the 24 schoolgirls in Kebbi and the 38 worshippers in Kwara State.

“We will continue to sustain the efforts to rescue the remaining students of Catholic School in Niger State and other Nigerians still being held hostage,” he added.

He commended the leadership and rank and file of the armed forces and also commended their courage and sacrifice.

“This is a challenging moment for our nation and for the military institution itself. I charge you to remain resolute, to restore peace across all theatres of operation, and to uphold the highest standards of discipline and integrity.

“There must be no compromise, no collusion, and no negligence. The Nigerian people are counting on you, and this administration will provide the support you need to succeed.”

The President said his administration will support state governments which have set up security outfits to safeguard their people from the terrorists bent on disrupting national peace.

“I call on the National Assembly to begin reviewing our laws to allow states that require state police to establish them,” he said.

President Tinubu advised states to rethink establishing boarding schools in remote areas without adequate security and said that Mosques and churches should constantly seek police and other security protection when they gather for prayers, especially in vulnerable areas.

He called call on herder associations to end open grazing and surrender illegal weapons, nothing that ranching is now the path forward for sustainable livestock farming and national harmony

According to him: “Our administration created the Livestock Ministry to address the persistent clashes between herders and farmers. I call on all herder associations to take advantage of it, end open grazing and surrender illegal weapons.

“Ranching is now the path forward for sustainable livestock farming and national harmony. The Federal Government, in collaboration with the states, will work with you to solve this problem, once and for all.”

The President sympathised with the families who have lost their loved ones in recent attacks on soft targets in Kebbi, Borno, Zamfara, Niger, Yobe, and Kwara States.

“I also pay tribute to our brave soldiers who have made the ultimate sacrifice, including Brigadier-General Musa Uba,” he said.

The President warned: “Those who want to test our resolve should never mistake our restraint for weakness. This administration has the courage and determination to keep the country safe and ensure our citizens live in peace.”

He admonished citizens not to give in to fear and never succumb to despair.

“Let’s stand together in purpose and strength to defend our freedom and values,” he said, adding: “Our administration will continue to guarantee peaceful co-existence and preserve our union.

“I urge all Nigerians to remain calm and vigilant. Report suspicious activities. Cooperate with security agencies. We are in this fight together, and together we shall win. May God continue to bless Nigeria and keep our armed forces safe.”