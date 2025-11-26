Joy in Kebbi as Gov Idris hands over 24 rescued schoolgirls to families

…‘A historic, happiest day for us,’ says Governor

By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

Jubilation filled the Kebbi State Government House on Wednesday as hundreds of parents, relatives, friends, and well-wishers gathered to witness the emotional handover of the 24 schoolgirls rescued from abductors eight days after their kidnapping.

The event, described as historic by many in attendance, marked the formal return of the girls to their families after days of anxiety and intense rescue operations.

Earlier in the ceremony, the state Commissioner for Education, Dr. Halima Bande, officially handed the rescued schoolgirls to Governor Nasir Idris in the presence of their parents.

“Today we are witnessing a joyful moment, one we will not forget in a hurry. Yes, we had tearful days when our daughters were abducted, but today our joy knows no bounds as we present the rescued Maga girls to Governor Nasir Idris,” Dr. Bande said.

Receiving the girls with visible emotion, Governor Idris described the day as “historic and the happiest day of my life, for Kebbi people and for President Bola Tinubu.”

He praised President Tinubu, Minister of State for Defence Bello Matawalle, and all security agencies for their roles in securing the girls’ safe release.

“This success was the result of a collective effort of the military, DSS, Police, and our local security outfits who stood firm to ensure the girls returned safely,” he said.

“We are particularly grateful that the terrorists did not molest our daughters and that they were rescued just eight days after abduction.”

Governor Idris also thanked the parents for their patience and prayers during the ordeal and assured them of strengthened security across schools in the state.

“Do not abandon education because of this incident. We will secure all our schools more firmly,” he added.

Giving the vote of thanks on behalf of the parents, Ibrahim Haruna expressed profound gratitude to President Tinubu, Governor Idris, and the Minister of Defence for what he described as a miraculous rescue.

“No one can quantify our joy today as we reunite with our daughters. We thank both Muslim and Christian clerics for their prayers, and we remain grateful to the Emir of Zuru, the Maga district head, and all who contributed to the rescue,” he said.

Parents present at the ceremony included Ibrahim Haruna, Illiyasu Garba, Sani Jimri (Maga), Tukur Sani, Amina Yusuf (Maga), Wakala Maga, Usman Maga, Lawali Maga, and Garba Usman, among others.