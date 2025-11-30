Jonathan’s kinsmen divided over Omokri’s ambassadorial nomination

By Daniel Abia, Port Harcourt

The ambassadorial nomination of Reno Omokri, former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, has sparked division among Jonathan’s kinsmen in the Ijaw nation.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had surprised many last week when he unveiled a 32-man list of ambassadorial nominees, with Omokri among those selected.

Reacting to the development, President of the Ijaw National Congress (INC), Prof. Benjamin Okaba, questioned the integrity of some nominees, alleging that several had pending fraud cases with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Using Omokri as an example, Okaba claimed the nomination appeared to be a reward for his support of President Tinubu. He insisted that Nigeria needed “men and women of integrity” to represent the nation, particularly in a period marked by severe security challenges.

He criticized what he described as the recycling of old political actors into sensitive positions without consideration for how such choices reflect on Nigeria internationally.

“Some of these nominees have a lot of cases with the EFCC. Their integrity is questionable. I saw the former INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, on the list and was surprised he was included,” Okaba said.

However, Joseph Ambakaderimo, a prominent Ijaw leader and convener of the South-South Reawakening Group (SSRG), disagreed. He argued that there was nothing wrong with Omokri’s nomination as a non-career ambassador.

“I don’t see anything wrong in nominating the young man. He has worked as a presidential aide and has a wide range of followership. He has the experience and can handle the position well,” Ambakaderimo stated.

Addressing concerns about Omokri’s past criticisms of President Tinubu, particularly regarding alleged drug-related controversies and certificate issues, Ambakaderimo said past presidents had also faced public attacks.

“President Tinubu is a man with a big heart. Reno Omokri will do very well as an ambassador because he knows the game. He has the followership. Mr. President made the right choice,” he said.

He urged Nigerians to support the President’s decision, stressing that Omokri was qualified for the role and deserved a chance to serve the country.