Jimmy Cliff: The voice that turned reggae into a global anthem

Jamaican singer Jimmy Cliff. Photo by Jose Jordan / AFP.

…His iconic songs resonate with the world

By Benjamin Njoku

When the world thinks of reggae, the first name that often comes to mind is Bob Marley, but the roots of that rhythmic revolution were already being laid by Jimmy Cliff long before the “One Love” chorus echoed through stadiums.

Jimmy Cliff was perhaps the artist who brought reggae music to the world through international hits such as “You Can Get It If You Really Want”, “I Can See Clearly Now” and “Wonderful World, Beautiful People”, as well as his starring role in 1972’s “The Harder They Come”, a film and its accompanying soundtrack that turned an entire generation on to reggae.

Born in 1948 on the sun killed shores of Somerton, Jamaica, Cliff grew up with the pulse of mento and the call and response of church hymns. By his teens he was already strumming a guitar on the streets of Kingston, his voice a bright, hopeful tenor that cut through the heat and the hardship.

He hit stardom with a number of hit songs in a career spanning more than 60 years, topping charts across the globe.

His 1969 breakthrough, “Wonderful World, Beautiful People,” became an anthem for a generation yearning for change, but it was the 1972 film, “The Harder They Come” that cemented his place in history. The movie’s soundtrack, especially the title track, introduced reggae to a worldwide audience, turning the Jamaican genre into a universal language of resistance and resilience. The image of Cliff’s character, a naive singer turned outlaw, resonated with anyone who ever felt trapped by circumstance-an iconic moment that still frames his legacy.

Beyond the music, Cliff’s influence was a story of cultural diplomacy. He spent decades touring the globe, sharing the rhythm of the Caribbean with audiences from Lagos to London, from Johannesburg to New York. His songs, “You So All Right,” “Sitting in the Dark,” “Reggae Sunsplash” became soundtracks for civil rights rallies, anti apartheid movements, and countless beach parties. He never shied away from politics, using his platform to speak out against oppression, poverty, and injustice, proving that art could be both beautiful and a catalyst for change.

While he succumbed to death on Monday, at the age of 81, the legendary reggae star would be remembered as the pioneer who turned a local sound into a global heartbeat, the charismatic storyteller who gave a voice to the voiceless, and the relentless ambassador who showed that reggae is more than a beat-it’s a pulse of hope that still reverberates in every corner of the world. His music remains a reminder that even in the hardest times, there’s always a song waiting to be sung.Besides, his music was always more than entertainment; conveying messages of love, justice, and unity to the global audience.

A star since the 1960s, Cliff helped carry the sound of Jamaica across the globe with uplifting hits such as ‘Wonderful World, Beautiful People’.

Expressing deep sadness at the passing of Jimmy Cliff, Jamaican educator and Diaspora activist Dr Allan Cunningham said: “He was an ambassador for our nation, a steadfast humanitarian, a legend and icon who represented our culture, people and music. This son of the Rock has played his part beautifully, and we are extremely proud of his talent and stewardship.”

Anthony Turner, a media marketer, remembered the entertainer as an incredible singer, songwriter, actor and humanitarian. “Cliff will long be remembered for songs such as “Many Rivers To Cross”, “The Harder They Come”, and “You Can Get It If You Really Want”, which were not only the soundtrack to the movie “The Harder The Come”, they inspired the lives of many Jamaicans who loved and cherished his songs.”

Jamaican Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, on Thursday revealed the government plans to accord an official funeral to the iconic musician.

She also revealed that the renowned global Reggae music standard bearer left “specific instructions about how he would want Jamaica to say farewell to him”, adding that these will be made public at a later time.

While the world mourns his loss, the consolation lies in the legacy of his resilience, his expansive body of work, and his role as a social crusader. Early hits such as “Hurricane/ Hattie” laid the groundwork for a sound that would evolve into reggae, culminating in his starring role in the 1972 landmark film “The Harder They Come’ and its iconic soundtrack.