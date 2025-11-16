JéGO Technologies introduces zero carbon EV, expanding Nigeria’s electric mobility frontier

By Theodore Opara

JéGO Technologies Inc. has officially introduced its new high-intelligence electric vehicle, the JéGO Zero Carbon, into the Nigerian market—marking a major advancement in the nation’s transition toward clean, reliable, and intelligent mobility.

The EV was unveiled by JéGO Founder and CEO, Frederick Akpoghene, during the 5th International Conference on Artificial Intelligence and Robotics (ICAIR) at the University of Lagos, reinforcing the company’s mission to create Africa-focused transportation solutions designed for real African conditions.

Engineered for Nigeria’s Toughest Roads

Akpoghene reiterated that the Zero Carbon was intentionally designed for Nigeria’s diverse and often challenging terrain.

To prove this, the JéGO team conducted a 505 km real-world endurance trip — from Ajah (Lagos) → Ikoyi → Osun State → back to Ajah, Lagos — all completed on a single charge.

Key performance highlights during the journey:

● Navigated steep, muddy slopes after rainfall

● Passed through rural villages and unpaved roads

● Maneuvered effortlessly through tight, pothole-filled corners using its 360° surround cameras

● Surpassed combustion vehicles that got stuck or turned back

● Maintained stability, traction, and cooling across all conditions

Inside the cabin, the built-in mini-fridge (holding up to four bottles) kept the team hydrated, turning the EV into “an office on wheels” throughout the long-distance trip.

A Historic First: The Entire Journey Was Driven by a Nigerian Police Officer

One of the most remarkable aspects of the endurance test is that the entire trip—Lagos to Osun and back—was driven by a serving Nigerian Police Officer, Officer Ebenezer.

This wasn’t an escort.

This wasn’t supervision.

He was behind the wheel from start to finish.

His flawless handling of the vehicle provided real-world validation that:

● Law enforcement officers can adopt EVs seamlessly

● The Zero Carbon is suitable for security patrols, rapid response teams, and government duty

● EVs can meet the operational demands of police and first responders, even across long distances and mixed terrains

Officer Ebenezer’s testimony affirmed the vehicle’s durability, comfort, and safety under conditions typical of national policing routes.

Community Engagement: EVs for Everyday Nigerians

The journey was undertaken following an invitation from JéGO’s solar and clean-energy partners, PAM, to their Net Zero Village in Osun State.

The goal was to demonstrate that electric vehicles are not reserved for elites.

“JéGO EVs are for everyday Nigerians — young founders, businesswomen and men, government workers, first responders, and the police force,” — Frederick Akpoghene.

Local residents, engineers, climate activists, and youth innovators explored the Zero Carbon firsthand, many expressing excitement about EVs finally being designed to fit Nigerian realities.

Osun State Government Officials Amazed by the Journey

JéGO also met with members of the Osun State Government, who were stunned that:

● An EV could travel such a long distance

● Navigate rural, muddy, and unpaved roads

● Complete a same-day return journey without needing a recharge

When asked how the team planned to return to Lagos, the answer came confidently:

“Our police driver will take us back.”

And he did—smoothly and safely.

This reinforced the Zero Carbon as a strong candidate for state-level mobility, inter-agency logistics, security operations, and community policing.

JéGO’s EV & Energy Factory Coming to Nigeria

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Following the successful demonstration, JéGO confirmed that it is now preparing to build its first clean-energy and electric vehicle factory in Nigeria.

The company revealed that multiple states have already approached JéGO with offers that include:

● Land allocation

● Industrial incentives

● Tax support

● Local workforce collaboration

● Long-term partnership frameworks

The factory will support:

● Local EV assembly

● SKD/CKD operations

● PowerPod and battery production

● EV servicing and diagnostics

● Job creation across engineering, manufacturing, and logistics

● Export potential across West Africa

Akpoghene stated that the final state selection will be based on infrastructure readiness, energy accessibility, logistics corridors, and government partnership strength.

Smart, Minimalist, and Performance-Driven

The Zero Carbon features:

● 505 km driving range

● 360° surround-view cameras for blind-spot elimination

● Hill-assist and traction control

● Anti-skid systems for wet or muddy roads

● High-output LED lighting for rural driving

● Intelligent Battery Management System

● Regenerative braking

● Strong AC and cooling systems

Drivers consistently praised its quiet ride, stability, and comfort even over challenging paths.

Charging Freedom Through Clean Energy

The EV supports:

● Home charging

● Public charging stations

● Solar charging via JéGO PowerPods

● Fast charging (where available)

The PowerPod gives households, businesses, and even security agencies the ability to charge EVs without grid dependency — a major step toward true energy independence.

Accessible Financing and Ownership

To ensure wide access, JéGO provides:

● Lease-to-own packages

● Driver and staff purchase programs

This enables SMEs, government agencies, ride-hailing drivers, and everyday Nigerians to adopt EV mobility without heavy upfront costs.

A New Era for Nigeria’s Mobility, Manufacturing, and Security Sectors

The Osun demonstration reinforces that the JéGO Zero Carbon is not only ready for Nigerian roads—it is ready for Nigerian institutions, Nigerian terrain, and Nigerian-scale innovation.

Akpoghene concluded: “Nigeria isn’t waiting for the world. We are building our own mobility and energy ecosystem. The Zero Carbon proves that clean, intelligent, and long-distance EV mobility is achievable across Nigeria — even under police operation.

“Our next step is to build these vehicles and energy systems right here at home.”

JéGO now plans to expand its deployment of EVs, energy systems, PowerPods, and JéGO X stations across strategic states and communities—supported by its upcoming Nigerian factory.

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