I’ve no regret joining APC — Senator Katung declares

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Senator Sunday Marshall Katung on Saturday declared that he has “no regret” joining the All Progressives Congress (APC) as he was formally received into the ruling party at a grand rally in Kafanchan, Kaduna State.

His defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was described by many as a major political shift in Southern Kaduna’s political landscape.

The colourful ceremony drew top government officials, party chieftains, and thousands of supporters, signalling Katung’s full alignment with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani.

President Tinubu was represented by his Chief of Staff, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila. Also present were the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, PhD; Governor Uba Sani; and the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Political Matters, Malam Kabir Ibrahim Masari.

Katung described his move to the APC as a strategic step to ensure Southern Kaduna benefits maximally from federal projects and development initiatives under the Tinubu administration.

He praised President Tinubu for approving the establishment of the Federal University of Applied Sciences with a College of Medicine and a Federal Medical Centre for Southern Kaduna, saying the gestures underscored the President’s commitment to inclusive national development.

“We are confident that Southern Kaduna will benefit immensely from this singular act of alignment,” he said, adding that his supporters and political structure would work to deliver strong support for both President Tinubu and Governor Uba Sani.

“To Governor Uba Sani, I say: you will never walk alone in Southern Kaduna. To Mr. President, I affirm: you will never be alone again in Southern Kaduna,” he declared.

Katung reiterated that his defection was motivated by the interest of his people rather than personal ambition, emphasising his commitment to peace, progress, and shared prosperity.

APC leaders say the Senator’s entry into the party represents “a major political boost” in Southern Kaduna ahead of upcoming elections.