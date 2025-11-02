I’ve been quiet, but all for good — Daayuur breaks silence, hints at new project

By Ayo Onikoyi

Nigerian-born but United Kingdom-based Afropop artist Dapo Aiyegbusi, popularly known as Daayuur, has finally broken his silence after a brief hiatus from the music scene. The singer, model, and entrepreneur, who has been one of Nigeria’s musical exports to the UK, revealed that his time away from the spotlight was a period of growth and creative refinement.

In a recent chat, Daayuur admitted that he had been “quiet for some time,” but assured fans that his silence was intentional and in the best interest of his music career.

“It’s true that I have been quiet for some time, but all is for good. I have actually been working on a new project. I have a few singles that are being cooked, and the making has made me travel to different places as well as work with a number of great hands,” Daayuur said.

The Afropop star, known for his smooth vocals and stage presence, explained that the upcoming project has taken him to various destinations where he’s been collaborating with top music producers and creatives to perfect his sound.

While Daayuur chose to keep details of the new project under wraps, he hinted that fans should expect updates soon as the year draws to a close, particularly during the Christmas and New Year festivities.

Beyond music, Daayuur remains a prominent figure in the UK entertainment space, performing at major events, especially within Black communities. Over the years, he has released several fan-favorite songs, including She Carry, You Bad, Obi, and African Woman.

With his upcoming releases, Daayuur is poised to make a strong return — reminding fans that his silence was not a pause, but preparation for something even bigger.