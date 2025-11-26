The Ogun State Police Command has dismissed a viral video circulating on social media alleging imminent attacks on some communities and tertiary institutions in the state.

In a statement issued on Wednesday in Abeokuta by the Command’s spokesperson, CSP Omolola Odutola, it described it as artificially generated and misleading.

According to Odutola, the forensic analysis carried out by its cybercrime and intelligence units revealed that the video was created using artificial intelligence by yet-to-be-identified individuals.

She said the video’s content did not originate from any known terrorist group or operational cell.

She added that the command’s preliminary findings showed that the earliest version of the footage appeared on a foreign online platform about three months ago, before resurfacing in different edited forms across various social media channels.

She stressed that there is currently no credible intelligence suggesting any planned attack on Ogun communities, schools or public institutions.

Odutola, however, urged residents to remain calm, avoid sharing unverified materials and report any suspicious movement or persons to the nearest police station.

“The Commissioner of Police has ordered heightened surveillance, increased patrols and strengthened inter-agency collaboration to maintain peace and security across the state,” she said.

The command reiterated its commitment to protecting lives and property while assuring that Ogun remains safe, stable and fully secured.

Vanguard News