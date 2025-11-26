Israel defence minister vows ‘no calm’ in Lebanon without security for Israel

Israel’s Defense Minister Israel Katz

Defence Minister Israel Katz on Wednesday warned there would be “no calm” in Lebanon if Israel’s security was not guaranteed, as Israeli forces intensify operations despite a year-old ceasefire with Hezbollah.

“We will not allow any threats against the inhabitants of the north, and maximum enforcement will continue and even intensify,” Katz told the Israeli parliament.

He cited as proof the “elimination” of a top Hezbollah military chief in an Israeli strike on southern Beirut days earlier.

“There will be no calm in Beirut, nor order and stability in Lebanon, until the security of the State of Israel is guaranteed,” he said, vowing to disarm Hezbollah.

An Israeli strike on Beirut’s southern suburbs on Sunday killed Haytham Ali Tabatabai — the most senior Hezbollah commander to be killed by Israel since a November 2024 ceasefire sought to end over a year of hostilities between the two sides.

Tabatabai’s killing comes as Israel has escalated its attacks on Lebanon, with the United States increasing its pressure on the Lebanese government to disarm Hezbollah.

Egypt’s foreign minister said Wednesday that his country was working to de-escalate heightened tensions between the Iran-backed Lebanese militant group and Israel.

“We fear any escalation and we fear for the security and stability of Lebanon,” Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdel Ati said after meeting Lebanese President Joseph Aoun in Beirut.

“We are making an intensive effort to spare Lebanon any risks or any aggressive tendencies against its security and safety,” he added.

Israel has repeatedly bombed Lebanon despite the truce, usually saying it is targeting Hezbollah members and infrastructure to stop the group from rearming.

According to the ceasefire agreement, Hezbollah was to pull its forces north of the Litani River, some 30 kilometres (20 miles) north of the border with Israel and have its military infrastructure there dismantled.

Under a government-approved plan, the Lebanese army is to dismantle Hezbollah military infrastructure south of the river by the end of the year, before tackling the rest of the country.

The Lebanese military has said it is carrying out its plan to disarm the group, but the US and Israel have accused Lebanese authorities of stalling the process.

Hezbollah has strongly rejected the move.