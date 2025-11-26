Ireland moves to curb migration, population growth

Ireland plans to curb its high population growth with sweeping new migration and asylum rules, its justice minister said Wednesday.

“Our population last year increased by 1.6 percent which is seven times the EU average,” Jim O’Callaghan told reporters.

The government believed the “rate of increase does require a policy response”, he said, adding population growth was “extremely high” and putting pressure on the nation’s ability to provide services and housing.

Ireland has seen a dramatic surge in asylum applications — with a record 18,651 people applying for international protection in 2024 alone, up from 13,276 the previous year.

The number of immigrants arriving in Ireland has pushed its population to an estimated 5.46 million in April 2025, reflecting 2024’s highest annual increase in years.

It has also brought tensions, with violent protests last month outside an asylum seeker hotel near Dublin.

The government moves on Wednesday mirror tough new rules being introduced in the UK to cut the number of immigrants, as public concern in Britain has led to swelling support for the far-right Reform party.

A raft of new measures was approved by the Irish cabinet Wednesday, including stricter rules on citizenship eligibility and family reunification for people from outside the European Economic Area (EEA), O’Callaghan said.

– ‘Knock-on effects’ –

International protection applicants seeking citizenship will now have to live in Ireland for five years instead of three, he said.

Asylum seekers in employment will also now have to pay a charge towards their state accommodation, with the amount depending on their weekly income, he said.

Those who wish to be reunited with family members in Ireland must also show they can support them financially, he added.

The government will also have the power to revoke a person’s asylum status if they are found to be a “danger to the security of the state” or convicted of a serious crime, said O’Callaghan.

“While these situations are rare, it is important that these powers are provided for in law,” he said.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Micheal Martin said Ireland needed to consider migration flows into the country after the UK announced its reforms this month.

“There are knock-on effects for us from what others do, that’s the reality we have to be ready for,” Martin said.

According to O’Callaghan, about 87 percent of people who applied for asylum in Ireland arrived across the border from Northern Ireland, which is part of the UK.

The government was also looking at restricting the numbers of student visas, said O’Callaghan.

Deputy Prime Minister Simon Harris said this month general migration into Ireland was “too high”, prompting leftist opposition parties to accuse the government of “dog-whistling” to the far-right.

AFP