IPOB describes Orji Kalu’s claim on 30,000 deaths as false

Sen Orji Kalu

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

NNEWI — The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has criticised Senator Orji Uzor Kalu over a comment attributed to him alleging that the group and its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, were responsible for the deaths of over 30,000 people in the South East.

In a statement issued by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, IPOB described the comment as “false and irresponsible,” insisting that it misrepresents the group’s activities and motives.

The statement, titled “IPOB Did Not Cause Insecurity and Mortality in the South East,” rejected the allegation and stated that IPOB remains committed to its non-violent approach. The group claimed that insecurity in the region resulted from wider political and security factors, not its activities.

According to IPOB, its members and its leader have long been “targets of arrests and security operations,” and it reiterated its call for an independent investigation into violence in the South East since 2015.

The group further criticised Senator Kalu for allegedly mischaracterising its role in the region and urged him to provide evidence to support his claims.

IPOB also maintained that it bears no responsibility for deaths or destruction recorded in the South East, stating that its agitation has been conducted within the boundaries of lawful expression.

The statement also accused unnamed political actors of attempting to use allegations against IPOB to gain political advantage. It added that such comments risk inflaming tensions in the region.

IPOB reiterated its call for due process in the ongoing legal matters involving its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, and alleged that political interference has affected the handling of his case. It urged the public to disregard any claims linking the group to widespread violence without verified evidence.

Senator Kalu had not issued further comments at the time of this report.

The group concluded by insisting that its movement remains focused on advocacy and that accusations against it should be independently scrutinised.