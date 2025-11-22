Insecurity: You are safe – Adeleke assures Osun residents

Gov Ademola Adeleke of Osun State

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke has reassured the people of the state of their safety and security amidst rising banditry attacks in neighbouring states.

While hailing service chiefs and security agencies for their proactive measures and action to secure the state, the governor disclosed that series of actions are ongoing to ensure that security breach does not occur in the state.

In a statement issued by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, on Saturday, he commended residents of the state for their support, saying his team would continue to deliver democratic dividends and good governance in education, health, infrastructure, ICT, agriculture, cooperative empowerment, sports development, water and security of residents.

The governor, who commended the commissioner of Police, the Department of State Service (DSS), the Army Commander, the Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and other security agencies, said series of meetings have been held with stakeholders across the boundary communities to ensure vigilance and strengthen capacities to repel any incursion.

According to the governor, the Inspector General of Police, Director General of the DSS, the Chief of Defence Staff and the Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) have paid particular supportive attention to Osun State even as he urged the residents to be security conscious and report any untoward activities to the police.

“Security deployment is ongoing in strategic areas of concern across the state. The intelligence community already has a deep overview of security threats or otherwise in Osun. We cannot stop to commend the DSS for the arrests of high profile terrorists and the bursting of their cells in Osun.

“Our security agencies are on top of the situation. We should not panic. My only appeal to us is to provide credible information and alert if and when we notice any strange movements in our community. Our local vigilantes, local hunter groups and the Amotekun security services are to work closely with the police to strengthen the safety and protection of our people,” the governor was quoted as saying.

While directing the Amotekun security service to work closely with the police and other security agencies, he said, “The local security service must work in close collaboration with the lead security and other agencies. We must work within protocols to secure our people from bandits and terrorists.”