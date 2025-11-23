Insecurity: Tinubu convenes extended meeting with security chiefs

President Bola Tinubu on Sunday convened an extended security meeting with heads of defence and intelligence agencies to review ongoing operations and stabilise areas affected by recent abductions.

‎In a post on his verified X handle, the President said the meeting, taking place at the State House, includes the Chief of Defence Staff, the Chief of Army Staff, the Inspector-General of Police, and the Director-General of the Department of State Services.‎

‎According to him, the crucial session focuses on analysing the latest field reports and issuing directives to ensure rapid, coordinated action across security formations.

‎”I am currently in an extended security meeting with heads of our defence and intelligence apparatus, including the Chief of Defence Staff, Chief of Army Staff, Inspector-General of Police, and Director-General of the DSS, at the State House.

‎”We are reviewing the latest reports and taking decisive actions to stabilise the affected areas and protect our citizens. I am receiving continuous briefings and have directed our security services to move with speed, precision, and absolute resolve.

‎”As President, I am fully committed to the security of all Nigerians. Those who threaten the peace and security of our nation will face the full weight of the law.‎

‎”Nigeria will prevail,” the president wrote on his verified X handle.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that Information Minister Mohammed Idris, along with other senior media aides, attended the meeting.

Vanguard News