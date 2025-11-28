Insecurity: Saboteurs will fail, Nigeria will prevail, APC assures

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has assured Nigerians that the nation will overcome its security challenges, insisting that those behind acts of sabotage will ultimately fail.

The party gave the assurance in a statement issued by its Lagos spokesman, Mr Seye Oladejo, on Friday.

Oladejo urged citizens to remain calm and united despite the tension generated by recent attacks in parts of the country.

Oladejo said the APC was confident that “Nigeria will prevail” because President Bola Tinubu had taken decisive and unprecedented steps to strengthen national security.

“This too shall pass. Nigeria has survived recessions, insurgencies and political treachery. We are certain the nation will once again emerge stronger.”

The spokesman said President Tinubu was not responding with empty rhetoric,but with concrete actions aimed at restoring stability and dismantling hostile networks troubling the nation.

According to him, the president’s declaration of a state of emergency on security and his approval for the recruitment of an additional 20,000 police personnel—bringing total planned intake to 50,000—demonstrate the administration’s seriousness.

“These are not cosmetic gestures. These are far-reaching actions by a president who refuses to surrender one inch of the country to terrorists or their sponsors,” Oladejo said.

He alleged that the opposition was “amplifying fear” and spinning recent incidents as evidence of government failure, even as security forces continued to record operational breakthroughs.

“Rescue missions are ongoing, hostile networks are being dismantled, and communities are cooperating with security agencies like never before,” he added.

He claimed that some political actors were threatened by ongoing progress and were resorting to issuing “prophecies of unrest” shortly before coordinated attacks.

“The question Nigerians are asking is, who benefits when the country appears ungovernable? Their time is almost up,” he said.

Oladejo also accused the opposition of seeking foreign intervention by “crying wolf abroad,” but said such efforts would fail because Nigeria’s sovereignty was not for negotiation.

“Nigeria is not a playground for expired politicians. President Tinubu is hands-on and fully engaged in steering the security renaissance sweeping across the nation,” he said.

On the discomfort experienced by citizens, the APC attributed it to ongoing economic reforms, describing it as a transitional phase.

He said the dismantling of subsidy cartels, forex cabals and rent-seeking groups had created discomfort but was yielding positive results.

“The reforms are working—agriculture is expanding, investment confidence is returning, and industries are waking up. Those who destroyed the house cannot mock the rebuilding,” Oladejo said.

He urged Nigerians to keep faith with the administration, stressing that saboteurs would not succeed in destabilising the country.

“The storm is temporary, the discomfort is transitional. Nigeria’s destiny is secure under a capable and courageous leader. The saboteurs will fail, and Nigeria will rise stronger,” Oladejo said.

Vanguard News