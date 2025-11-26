Insecurity: ‘Protect Nigerians without excuses,’ CAN tells FG

Okoh

By Luminous Jannamike

The Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, has urged the Federal Government to take urgent, decisive action to protect citizens across the country, insisting that the rising wave of attacks demands an immediate and excuse-free response from the nation’s leadership.

Archbishop Daniel Okoh, President of CAN, made the call on Wednesday at the opening ceremony of the 32nd Triennial General Assembly of the Christian Council of Nigeria (CCN), held at the Presbyterian Church of Nigeria, Wuse II, Abuja.

He addressed delegates, clerics and leaders of member churches, warning that insecurity has reached a level that requires unified Christian advocacy and unwavering national responsibility.

Speaking on the Assembly’s theme, ‘Demand for Justice and Righteousness,’ drawn from Amos 5:24, Okoh said the current security situation threatens the nation’s soul and places fresh moral demands on government.

“The government has a constitutional, moral, and sacred responsibility to protect the lives and property of all Nigerians; without discrimination, without delay, and without excuses,” he said.

Archbishop Okoh urged the CCN to continue standing with CAN in pushing for stronger national action, adding that the Church must remain firm and consistent in demanding justice for affected communities.

He listed urgent actions expected from the government, including strengthening security structures, bringing perpetrators of violent crimes to justice, supporting displaced families, rebuilding destroyed communities, and tackling the deeper causes of insecurity.

“Our voices must not waver. Our message must remain consistent and sincere,” he added, encouraging churches to defend the vulnerable and reflect Christ’s values through their actions.

He reminded the gathering that true Christian witness goes beyond ceremonies and worship spaces.

“Our Christian witness today will not be judged merely by our prayers or magnificent sanctuaries, but by how faithfully we reflect the character of Christ in our commitment to justice, compassion, and righteousness,” he said.

The CAN President also commended the Christian Council of Nigeria for its decades-long role as the oldest ecumenical body in the country, noting its enduring contributions to unity, justice, and peace.

Reaffirming CAN’s partnership with the Council, he said both bodies remain committed to promoting moral integrity and national healing.

“Together, we will continue to uphold the unity of the Body of Christ, defend the oppressed, and advance the values of God’s kingdom on earth,” he assured.

With that, Okoh officially declared open the 32nd Triennial General Assembly and the CCN’s 96th Anniversary Celebrations, expressing hope that the deliberations would inspire renewed commitment to building a Nigeria where justice flows and citizens live free from fear.

Vanguard News