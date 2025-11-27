Insecurity: Nigeria not ripe for private individuals to bear arms – Njoku

By: Kingsley Omonobi

Major General Elias Njoku Rtd, Interim Chairman, Caretaker Committee of the Association of Licensed Private Security Practitioners of Nigeria (ALPSAN), has declared that in spite of the myriads of security challenges facing the country and the seeming free ride of bandits, terrorists who engage in kidnappings and other attacks against innocent citizens, Nigeria is not ripe for private citizens to be allowed to bear arms for self protection.

According to retired General Njoku, the country is yet to recover from the menace caused by the proliferation of small arms and light weapons, which are fallouts of the insecurity ravaging parts of the country.

Njoku, who, along with members of his interim management, spoke on the security situation in the country on Thursday in Abuja, said, “Those calling for licensing of arms for private individuals and citizens to bear arms are speaking due to the spur of the moment. They don’t know the long-term implications. We have not gotten to that stage yet. Even as Licensed Private Security Practitioners, we are not allowed to carry arms. This is because a process has to be followed and the conditions created for such to happen”.

He said that “in countries like South Africa, Dubai, Gambia and Kenya, where Private Security Practitioners are licensed to carry arms, they do not have to deal with the type of asymmetric security challenges we are facing, hence it is easy to know the enemy or threat you are facing, and you can deal with the threat”.

“First, we must strengthen integration with the NSCDC and raise training to the required standard. Perhaps in the future, and at the appropriate time, a policy shift may happen, but not now. It is a process already in motion. We have visited Kenya, Gambia and South Africa to study their systems.

“But because of our unique security challenges, everything must be done in close collaboration with NSCDC, our regulator, and the Ministry of Interior. A joint committee is already working in this direction, and after their recommendations, a pilot scheme may eventually emerge.

“For now, no private guard is allowed to bear arms, but in the coming days, you will see a new wave in the private security architecture of Nigeria.

On the measures announced by President Bola Tinubu to tackle security challenges across the country, Major Gen Njoku said, “On behalf of ALPSPN, I extend my heartfelt commendation to President, Commander in Chief of our nation and his administration for their proactive and steadfast handling of the security situation in Nigeria and not just recently for declaring a state of emergency in the security sector of the nation.

“Since assuming office, President Tinubu has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to tackling insecurity head-on. His administration’s renewed focus on initiatives such as intelligence gathering, enhanced funding for security agencies, and implementation of community-based policing strategies has yielded tangible results.

“However, while progress is evident, insecurity remains a persistent challenge that requires ongoing innovation and collaboration.

“As a body, ALPSPN is recommending that there should be a greater investment in technology-driven security solutions, including deployment of advanced surveillance systems, such as drones and AI powered monitoring, particularly in his risk areas like highways, rural communities and urban hotspots.

“There is also a need for light helicopters and troop-carrying helicopters to be deployed at strategic locations in all regions of the country to facilitate the quick and easy pursuit and tracking of criminals, as well as quick response of troops to flash points and incident areas. Integrating these technologies with existing frameworks could pre-empt threats and improve response times”.

“Also, the government could strengthen public–private partnerships by incentivizing private security firms through tax breaks, grants for training and streamlined procurement processes for government contracts.

“ALPSPN members possess invaluable expertise in risk assessment and crowd management; involving us more deeply in national security strategies would amplify effectiveness. Enhancing community engagement is crucial. Establishing more localized security committees that include private practitioners, traditional leaders and other civil society could foster intelligence sharing and build trust among citizens.”

Describing the NSCDC as a valued partner, Gen Njoku said, “The NSCDC deserves commendation for their exemplary service and dedication in protecting critical national assets. They have consistently demonstrated professionalism in safeguarding oil pipelines, telecommunications infrastructure and public utilities against vandalism and sabotage. Their rapid response to disasters, enforcement of regulatory standards in the private security industry and community outreach programs have been instrumental in managing order and preventing escalation of threats.”

Vanguard News