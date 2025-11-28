Insecurity: ‘Nigeria is bleeding excessively’ –  Archbishop Onuoha

By Chidi Nkwopara

The Christian Council of Nigeria, CCN, has raised the alarm that “Nigeria is bleeding excessively”.

The CCN President, Archbishop David O. C. Onuoha, raised the alarm yesterday in his address to flag off the Triennial Assembly.



His words: “We decry the killing field that Nigeria has become. It is sad that the recent interest shown by the United States in bringing an end to this unfortunate situation is being politicised and taken out of context.

“The recent incidents in Kebbi, Kwara, and Niger states, among others, reveal how daring and determined these merchants of death are in accomplishing their mission to destroy Nigeria.

“One is at a loss as to why a country that has proved incapable of protecting the lives of its citizens has not seen the need to seek help from outside.

“Why is the government unwilling to identify and deal decisively with the sponsors of terrorism in Nigeria? How come a community is sacked, and a new set of people occupies their land without anyone asking any questions?

“What type of heart and conscience do those who are explaining this heinous crime and wickedness away have?

“Schools are now being closed as a result of insecurity. Is this not another way of meeting the demands of terrorists whose policy is against education? If negotiations and dialogue have not worked,

why has total onslaught not been tried? Please, is it by design or default that our beloved country is being predisposed to destruction?

“I join the Governor of Kebbi State to ask, who ordered the withdrawal of security personnel 45 minutes before the terrorists struck at a school at Maga and abducted 25 girls?”

Continuing, Onuoha said: “At this point in time, it is absolutely necessary that the Federal Government is bold and courageous enough to accept the reality of genocide in Nigeria and give all it takes to not only take away these enemies of mankind who are behind these acts, but also unmask and deal decisively with their sponsors.

“President Trump’s desire to assist in achieving this should be welcomed with open hands.”

Onuoha also urged those who are surreptitiously working towards the enthronement of a mono-religious climate in the country to retrace their locus.

He said: “Those who are working very hard to impose a mono-religious culture in the land should be honest to accept that Nigeria is big and large enough to be pluralistic in faith, way of life and cultural beliefs/practices.

“It is trite to remember that we became Nigerians first before we became religious and therefore should endeavour to prioritise our humanity above any other consideration.

“Let all the conspiracy theories end, let all the deceits and pretences cease, and let concerted effort to put an end to this fierce enemy of our land begin.

“We demand that those who sacked communities and occupied their lands should be flushed out so that those languishing in IDP camps could come back to their ancestral land.

“An objective assessment of the state of affairs in the Nigerian society will reveal that the tension that has engulfed us as a nation is symptomatic of the near absence of justice.

“This is the single reason why Nigeria, so blessed and endowed with abundant human, mineral and natural resources, has, since its 65 years of existence as a nation, recorded tremendous progress in the reverse.

“The structural imbalance in the distribution of resources and opportunities has created a society where merit and competence have given way to mediocrity and nepotism, resulting in mutual suspicion, tribal and ethnic bigotry.”