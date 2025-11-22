Insecurity: Gov Zulum declares statewide fasting and prayer

Gov. Zulum

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Following incessant attacks and killings by members of Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists, Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State has urged the people of the state to embark on fasting and prayers on Monday 24th November, 2025 irrespective of religious faith.

Zulum in a live broadcast said, in the past 15 years, Borno State has been in the global spotlight owing to the Boko Haram insurgency.

He stressed that this conflict has affected every segment of the society, displacing millions of people across all 27 local government areas, and dislocating the socio-economic activities and livelihoods of its people.

Although relative peace was achieved in the last two years or more, unfortunately, there were renewed and deadly attacks witnessed recently.

He therefore enjoined the people to use this period to pray for divine protection against evildoers, saboteurs, and all enemies of peace.

His words: “Dear Citizens of Borno State, I address you today not just as your Governor, but as a fellow citizen, with a profound sense of patriotism and with every confidence, who shares in your anxieties, hopes, and desire for a peaceful and prosperous Borno, that the future of our dear state is brighter than ever.

“For the past 15 years, Borno State has been in the global spotlight owing to the Boko Haram insurgency. This conflict has affected every segment of our society, displacing millions of people across all 27 local government areas, and dislocating the socio-economic activities and livelihoods of our people.

“We were able to overcome those harrowing days of insurgency by uniting as one, setting aside differences of ethnicity, religion, and sectionalism. We rallied behind our armed forces and other security agencies to confront the common enemy, whose aim was to destabilize our state, the North-East, and the nation as a whole.

“The relative peace attained in the state has contributed to a promising harvest for this year’s farming season. Farmers have been able to cultivate their crops that is expected to sustain them for the next one to two years.

“The Borno State government remains committed to supporting farmers with inputs and agro-chemicals. The continued support is to ensure year-round farming, in order to achieve food sufficiency across the state.

“Despite the recent sporadic attacks Borno State has witnessed reasonable degree of stability. However, the unfolding situation in the state, the Nation and indeed the globe is a matter of great concern to us.

“Let me commend the people of Borno State for their steadfastness and commitment to the cause of peace. This has been demonstrated through relentless prayers, fasting, and continued support for our gallant troops in the frontline, the Civilian JTF, hunters, and vigilantes. Indeed, your resilience has been a source of inspiration and strength to me and to the entire administration.

“As a people of faith, we believe our security strategies must be underpinned by prayer. I, hereby declare Monday, 24th November, 2025, as a Statewide Day of Fasting and Prayer for the restoration of peace in Borno State and the country.

“On this day, I call upon every resident of Borno, regardless of faith, to join in prayer for the lasting peace and prosperity of our beloved state and Nigeria.

“Consequently, let us therefore devote ourselves to constant prayers, seeking Almighty God’s mercy.

” I also urge the people to use this period to pray for divine protection against evildoers, saboteurs, and all enemies of peace.

“Finally, let me assure you that we will continue to invest in the welfare of our security forces, support community-based vigilance, and pursue dialogue where possible, without compromising the state’s integrity or the safety of our people”. He stated.