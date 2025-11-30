Insecurity: Ekiti LG boss cautions residents against harbouring strangers

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The Chairman of Moba Local Government Area of Ekiti, Mr Bamidele Fadugba, has cautioned residents against harbouring strangers as part of efforts to proactively fight insecurity.

Fadugba gave the warning in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Otun-Ekiti.

The local government boss said some residents have cultivated the habit of giving shelter to unknown individuals as long as they pay their rent.

Fadugba advised landlords to be security-conscious and always verify their tenants’ identities before allowing them to pay for an apartment.

He lamented that some landlords were not security-conscious and were accommodating individuals without verifying their identity.

“Security of lives and property is our collective responsibility, not only in the hands of government officials or security agencies.

“I want to warn that henceforth, on no account should any landlord rent an apartment to a stranger without verified identity.

“Some of the communities under Moba Local Government Area share boundaries with other states, and we can not allow kidnappers and armed robbers to dwell in our midst as neighbours.

“The security agencies are ready to work, but all residents must cooperate with them to keep our community safe,” he said.

Vanguard News